Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

Directed by Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona, Anything’s Possible is described in an official announcement as a "delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love."
Watch the trailer below:
Anything's Possible is the directorial film debut for Porter, whose career includes award-winning performances in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and the FX television series Pose, for which he became the first gay Black man to win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys.
Anything's Possible will begin streaming on July 22 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.