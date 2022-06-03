 Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

By

click to enlarge Billy Porter directs Eva Reign in Anything's Possible - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon
Billy Porter directs Eva Reign in Anything's Possible
Despite reaching worldwide fame, Pittsburgh's own Billy Porter has not forgotten his hometown. Besides coming back to the delight of local fans, and participating in events like the upcoming Pride on the Shore, he also brings creative projects here. Now his film Anything's Possible, which is set in Pittsburgh and shot here in 2021, will premiere on Amazon, and a new trailer does a lot to showcase the city.

Directed by Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona, Anything’s Possible is described in an official announcement as a "delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love."

Watch the trailer below:
Anything's Possible is the directorial film debut for Porter, whose career includes award-winning performances in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and the FX television series Pose, for which he became the first gay Black man to win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys.


Anything's Possible will begin streaming on July 22 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Trending

Speaking of...

City Books releases Love Actually parody video urging Pittsburgh to shop local

By Dani Janae

City Books releases Love Actually parody video urging Pittsburgh to shop local

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood

Pennsylvania legalizes autonomous delivery robots, classifies them as pedestrians

By Ryan Deto

A Starship food delivery robot is seen along Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield in March 27.

How one vulnerable Pittsburgh worker is struggling to navigate Whole Foods' COVID-19 paid-time off policy

By Ryan Deto

Whole Foods on Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

Harris Theater honors grunge music gods with Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

By Amanda Waltz

Harris Theater honors grunge music gods with Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth

By Owen Gabbey

Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

By Amanda Waltz

Still from Introducing Brian Broome, featuring writers Deesha Philyaw, Brian Broome, and Brentin Mock
More »
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

By Ladimir Garcia

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

People We Love exhibit

People We Love: Pittsburgh art installation goes international

By Jamie Wiggan

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation