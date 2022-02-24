Washington & Jefferson College: Your Future Is Founded Here

Customized Student Journeys: How W&J Guides and Supports Incoming Students



From the moment a W&J student sets foot on campus until they cross the College seal at commencement, they are in control of their student experience, selecting the classes, professional pathways, activities and interactions that meet their interests. W&J graduates are prepared to succeed throughout their careers because of W&J’s foundational student experience.Starting at orientation, students learn about academic expectations, diversity of the college, and ways to contribute to the campus community. First-year students are paired with faculty advisors and student success consultants, and the Center for Professional Pathways provides additional support. W&J’s alumni regularly mentor current students and share stories about their own leadership journeys.No matter what program or path a student chooses, they will have help along the way. Throughout their four years, they’ll have a network of support guiding and connecting them to the programs, people, and opportunities that maximize their time at W&J. Advising integrates academic, co-curricular, and career development support ensuring personal and professional success.The W&J experience is both broad and practical, emphasizing the development of ethically committed leaders and continuous professional preparation. Students are required to select a double major or major/minor combination by the third semester of their academic career.The College’s comprehensive liberal arts curriculum has always provided a top-tier education that prepares students to lead. Our renewed commitment to this mission is highlighted by W&J’s new Center for Ethical Leadership, which ensures that students develop the ability to lead ethically — both personally and professionally — in a complex and rapidly changing world.Additionally, faculty and Professional Pathway advisors will guide students to the practicum that most aligns with their professional aspirations. Research projects, internships, and Magellan Projects are just some of the ways our students become professionally ready during their time at W&J. Regardless of a student’s area of interest, they will leave campus with the intellectual acumen and hands-on knowledge that employers and graduate schools are seeking.The College’s commitment to developing professionally ready graduates empowers them to not only pursue further education at the graduate school of their choice or land their dream job, but also to thrive as a lifelong learner and accomplished professional.Every aspect of the student experience at W&J, from academics to co-curricular activities to the residential community on campus, provides teaching moments to develop people of uncommon integrity and gives Presidents a strong start on their journey to becoming ethical leaders.Living a life of uncommon integrity isn’t just the goal of a W&J education — it is embedded in our institution’s DNA. A liberal arts education and the development of ethical leaders defines W&J’s educational philosophy and residential student experience. This fundamental pillar empowers W&J graduates to succeed in all facets of their lives and contribute substantially to the ever-changing world in which we live.Learn more at