Warming centers in Allegheny County open throughout the winter

As we head into bleak midwinter, it’s important to know both for ourselves and our neighbors where people can go in an emergency to get warm.

While public spaces like libraries, shopping malls, and even public transportation can provide temporary shelter for those in need, there are spaces set up throughout the county made specifically for protecting people from winter temps.

If you need a warm place to go in the evening, the Smithfield United Church of Christ in Downtown (620 Smithfield St.) is open every night until March 15 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Visitors should enter in the alley beside the church on Strawberry Way.


McKeesport also has a warming center, located at 523 Sinclair St., which is also open every night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until March 15.

Before 3 p.m., the Catholic Charities’ location in Downtown Pittsburgh is open beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 212 Ninth St. on Mondays through Saturdays. The warming station, located at The Susan Zubik Welcome Center, is open through March for those in need of shelter and food during the daytime.

In Allentown, Abiding Missions runs a daytime warming station, open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 731 Excelsior St.

Additionally, the city of Pittsburgh has warming centers that open only on weekdays when daytime temperatures fall below 20 degrees. These warming stations for the coldest days are at the following locations:


• Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Ave., Homewood

• South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center
12th & Bingham Streets, South Side

• Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
745 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield

• Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
720 Sherwood Ave., Sheraden

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing homelessness, the Allegheny Link crisis hotline (866-730-2368) is available for help. You can also dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 to talk for free with a resource specialist from the United Way to find local programs that can help.

