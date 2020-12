Warm up with these six cocktails on the Downtown Holiday Cocktail Trail

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of August Henry Burger Bar August Henry's Toasty Cocoa

August Henry’s Burger Bar



Toasty Cocoa



Menu pairing



Jingle Bar at Market Square



Chocolate Scotch



Menu pairing



Ski Lodge by Creatives Drink x Market Street Grocery



Yule Tide Toddy



The Commoner



Why Mrs. Claus Moved Out …



Menu pairing



The Simple Greek



Mrs. Claus’ Spiked Cider



Menu pairing



The Speckled Egg



Coquettish Latte



Menu pairing



Looking for a way to warm up? Try one of these toasty cocktails now available on the Downtown Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership andhave come together with Bacardi on a holiday-themed, month-long cocktail event to support the restaurant scene in Downtown Pittsburgh.From cinnamon to cocoa, butterscotch to white chocolate, six of the 17 participating restaurants are offering up hot cocktails that will keep you warm while exploring the Downtown Holiday Market or lounging at home watching the latest holiday special. Along with cocktails, you can also find a special menu pairing already picked out for you.Grey Goose Vodka, cinnamon infused cocoa, Grand Marnier, and whipped topping. Served hot or chilled and available for takeout.Prosciutto & Peach Flatbread: Prosciutto, bacon, goat cheese, grilled peaches, bourbon sauce, roasted shallots, basil, and balsamic.Dewars White Label, butterscotch, housemade hot cocoa, and toasted marshmallows.Salted caramel or white chocolate macadamia nut biscotti from Enrico’s in the Strip District.Dewars White Label, pear, honey, lemon, and Christmas tea. Takeout only.Dewar’s Scotch hot chocolate, Bailey’s Bourbon whipped cream, graham cracker sprinkle.Cheesecake Custard with passion fruit, blueberry, and streusel.Apple cider, apple juice, Fireball whiskey, Dewar’s Scotch, Bacardi 151, cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and garnished with a cinnamon stick.Rizogolo: Gooey rice pudding made in house from scratch.Coconut washed Grey Goose Vodka, Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum, Commonplace espresso, holiday coquito syrup, and choice of milk.Croque Cubain: Jambon, mojo pork, swiss cheese, house pickle, mustard, mornay, sunny side up egg on French bread.