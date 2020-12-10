 Warm up with these six cocktails on the Downtown Holiday Cocktail Trail | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Warm up with these six cocktails on the Downtown Holiday Cocktail Trail

click to enlarge August Henry's Toasty Cocoa - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUGUST HENRY BURGER BAR
Photo: Courtesy of August Henry Burger Bar
August Henry's Toasty Cocoa
Looking for a way to warm up? Try one of these toasty cocktails now available on the Downtown Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Pittsburgh City Paper have come together with Bacardi on a holiday-themed, month-long cocktail event to support the restaurant scene in Downtown Pittsburgh.

From cinnamon to cocoa, butterscotch to white chocolate, six of the 17 participating restaurants are offering up hot cocktails that will keep you warm while exploring the Downtown Holiday Market or lounging at home watching the latest holiday special. Along with cocktails, you can also find a special menu pairing already picked out for you.

August Henry’s Burger Bar

946 Penn Ave., augusthenrys.com

Toasty Cocoa

Grey Goose Vodka, cinnamon infused cocoa, Grand Marnier, and whipped topping. Served hot or chilled and available for takeout.

Menu pairing

Prosciutto & Peach Flatbread: Prosciutto, bacon, goat cheese, grilled peaches, bourbon sauce, roasted shallots, basil, and balsamic.


Jingle Bar at Market Square

20 Market Square, Instagram.com/popuppgh

Chocolate Scotch

Dewars White Label, butterscotch, housemade hot cocoa, and toasted marshmallows.

Menu pairing

Salted caramel or white chocolate macadamia nut biscotti from Enrico’s in the Strip District.

Ski Lodge by Creatives Drink x Market Street Grocery

435 Market St., marketsstreetgrocery.com

Yule Tide Toddy

Dewars White Label, pear, honey, lemon, and Christmas tea. Takeout only.

The Commoner

620 William Penn Place, thecommonerpgh.com

Why Mrs. Claus Moved Out …

Dewar’s Scotch hot chocolate, Bailey’s Bourbon whipped cream, graham cracker sprinkle.

Menu pairing

Cheesecake Custard with passion fruit, blueberry, and streusel.

The Simple Greek

431 Market St., thesimplegreek.com

Mrs. Claus’ Spiked Cider

Apple cider, apple juice, Fireball whiskey, Dewar’s Scotch, Bacardi 151, cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Menu pairing

Rizogolo: Gooey rice pudding made in house from scratch.


The Speckled Egg

Inside Union Trust Building at 501 Grant St., thespeckledeggpgh.com

Coquettish Latte

Coconut washed Grey Goose Vodka, Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum, Commonplace espresso, holiday coquito syrup, and choice of milk.

Menu pairing

Croque Cubain: Jambon, mojo pork, swiss cheese, house pickle, mustard, mornay, sunny side up egg on French bread.

Please drink responsibly. These cocktails are part of the Downtown Cocktail Trail, which runs until Dec. 31. All restaurants are following strict COVID-safety guidelines and each cocktail and menu pairing is available to-go.

