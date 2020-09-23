 Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte

By

click to enlarge Honey Latte at Big Dog Coffee - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Honey Latte at Big Dog Coffee
The pumpkin spice latte is not the end-all be-all of fall drinks. Don’t believe us? Give one of these a try.

Maple Spice: Constellation Coffee

Get all the fall flavors in this latte made with maple syrup and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. 4059 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. constellationcoffeepgh.com

Car-A-Van: Gasoline Street Coffee Company

A year-round staple on the Gasoline Street menu, this latte boasts a cardamom syrup and vanilla. 643 First Ave., Downtown. gasolinestreetcoffee.com


Ritual Rites: Black Forge Coffee House

If you drink iced coffee, no matter what time of year, this drink is for you. Bring the campfire to your cup with toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate, cream, and espresso, all over ice. Multiple locations. blackforgecoffee.com

Cinnaswirl: The Abbey on Butler Street

All the flavors of a freshly-baked cinnamon roll, with espresso. 4635 Butler St., Lawrenceville. theabbeyonbutlerstreet.com

Honey Latte: Big Dog Coffee

Big Dog does feature a seasonal pumpkin spice latte, but the honey is a year-long favorite. It’s subtly sweet and super frothy. 2717 Sarah St., South Side. bigdogcoffeeshop.com

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte: Adda Coffee & Tea House

Adda gives this caffeine-free chai latte a nice twist with a turmeric ginger base. Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com

Night of the Living Blend: Zeke’s Coffee

Bring this smoky, spooky, medium-dark blend of South American, Indonesian, and Ethiopian beans to your own coffeemaker. 6314 Broad St., East Liberty. zekescoffeepgh.com

