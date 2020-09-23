Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte

click to enlarge CP photo: Maggie Weaver Honey Latte at Big Dog Coffee

Maple Spice: Constellation Coffee



Car-A-Van: Gasoline Street Coffee Company



Ritual Rites: Black Forge Coffee House



Cinnaswirl: The Abbey on Butler Street



Honey Latte: Big Dog Coffee



Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte: Adda Coffee & Tea House



Night of the Living Blend: Zeke’s Coffee



The pumpkin spice latte is not the end-all be-all of fall drinks. Don’t believe us? Give one of these a try.Get all the fall flavors in this latte made with maple syrup and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.A year-round staple on the Gasoline Street menu, this latte boasts a cardamom syrup and vanilla.If you drink iced coffee, no matter what time of year, this drink is for you. Bring the campfire to your cup with toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate, cream, and espresso, all over ice.All the flavors of a freshly-baked cinnamon roll, with espresso.Big Dog does feature a seasonal pumpkin spice latte, but the honey is a year-long favorite. It’s subtly sweet and super frothy.Adda gives this caffeine-free chai latte a nice twist with a turmeric ginger base.Bring this smoky, spooky, medium-dark blend of South American, Indonesian, and Ethiopian beans to your own coffeemaker.