WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

click to enlarge Ki Ki Brown - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMY MUAK
Photo: Courtesy of Amy Muak
Ki Ki Brown
Gun violence has recently come under the spotlight across America, and the conversations have deepened here as Pittsburgh continues to witness its own share of the trauma. To make room for younger voices in these discussions, local radio station WAMO 107.3, "Pittsburgh's #1 for Hip Hop," will host Stop the Music, Stop the Violence, in a continuation of a program that began in the early 2000s.

Stop the Music, Stop the Violence, which was originally hosted by WAMO 106 Jamz, will return on Fri., June 10 at 12 p.m. and will be structured as a panel featuring teens ages 12 to 17 discussing their stories, concerns, and ideas on recent violence that has happened in the Pittsburgh area. Students from different neighborhoods and schools will come together for this town hall at the Bowser Nissan Theater.

“It made sense to bring this back to start the conversation between our youth and adults and find out what they’re feeling, what they’re thinking and how they feel we should approach this,” says WAMO afternoon personality and event host, Ki Ki Brown, in a press release.


The panel comes at a time when many local folks are searching for answers. Recently, a mass shooting at an Air BnB on the North Side killed two teens and injured eight others.

“We’re constantly saying what WE think the kids need but we’re not asking them,” Brown says. 

Guests include Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent Wayne Walters, and Pittsburgh Police Chief Schubert. They are expected to attend but have been asked not to speak, according to the release.

The rally will be broadcast for one hour over the airwaves and will be live-streamed via WAMO's social media.
Stop the Music, Stop the Violence. 12 p.m. Fri., June 10. facebook.com/WAMO1073PGH and audacy.com/wamo1073

