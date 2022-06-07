WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

Stop the Music, Stop the Violence, which was originally hosted by WAMO 106 Jamz, will return on Fri., June 10 at 12 p.m. and will be structured as a panel featuring teens ages 12 to 17 discussing their stories, concerns, and ideas on recent violence that has happened in the Pittsburgh area. Students from different neighborhoods and schools will come together for this town hall at the Bowser Nissan Theater.
“It made sense to bring this back to start the conversation between our youth and adults and find out what they’re feeling, what they’re thinking and how they feel we should approach this,” says WAMO afternoon personality and event host, Ki Ki Brown, in a press release.
Guests include Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent Wayne Walters, and Pittsburgh Police Chief Schubert. They are expected to attend but have been asked not to speak, according to the release.
The rally will be broadcast for one hour over the airwaves and will be live-streamed via WAMO's social media.
Stop the Music, Stop the Violence. 12 p.m. Fri., June 10. facebook.com/WAMO1073PGH and audacy.com/wamo1073