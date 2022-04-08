 Waiting in the Wings photography book addresses mental health in Pittsburgh dance scene | Dance | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Waiting in the Wings photography book addresses mental health in Pittsburgh dance scene

By

click to enlarge Chandler Bingham in Waiting in the Wings – Pittsburgh Dancers Experiencing the Pandemic - PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANITA BUZZY PRENTISS
Photo: Courtesy of Anita Buzzy Prentiss
Chandler Bingham in Waiting in the Wings – Pittsburgh Dancers Experiencing the Pandemic
Pointing out that artists and performers took an especially bad hit during the pandemic feels redundant at this point, but reiterating it does little to actually aid those recovering from the effects of the last two years. A new photography book will set out to help Pittsburgh dancers bounce back, and raise awareness about the need for mental health treatment in the scene.

Waiting in the Wings – Pittsburgh Dancers Experiencing the Pandemic features 30 dancers from eight Pittsburgh dance companies. The dancers pictured represent Attack Theatre, Confluence Ballet Co., NACHMO/The Pittsburgh Dance Collective, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Shana Simmons Dance, slowdanger, STAYCEE PEARL dance project & Soy Sos, and Texture Contemporary Ballet.

The project is a collaboration between Anita Buzzy Prentiss of Buzzy Photography and former dancer Kathleen McGuire Gaines, who founded and runs Minding the Gap, described as a “social good company that seeks to see mental health regarded with the same seriousness as physical health in dance culture.”


According to a release, the images in Waiting in the Wings include quotes from the dancers on “the challenges they faced and what they learned dancing through the pandemic.”

“These photos that I was so honored to create with the dancers while they were off stage during the pandemic show them as the confident, strong, graceful people they are,” says Prentiss. “Sticking with what they love during this challenging time was so inspiring to me and this book is a tribute to them.”
click to enlarge Jessica McCann (left) and Yoshiaki Nakano (right) in Waiting in the Wings – Pittsburgh Dancers Experiencing the Pandemic - PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ANITA BUZZY PRENTISS
Photos: Courtesy of Anita Buzzy Prentiss
Jessica McCann (left) and Yoshiaki Nakano (right) in Waiting in the Wings – Pittsburgh Dancers Experiencing the Pandemic
The project started two years ago when Prentiss and Gaines, who both live in Swisshelm Park, began taking frequent walks together over the 2020 shutdown. During the walks, they began to discuss how they could support dancers who were unable to work after the spread of COVID-19 canceled performances and closed venues.

The two imagined a book that would highlight the “beauty and diversity of Pittsburgh’s dancers and support their mental health.”

“The importance of mental health has never been clearer than it is now,” says Gaines. “Dancers must surmount incredible mental challenges every day, often with little or no mental health resources, but the impact of the pandemic has been staggering. It warms my heart that Anita has chosen to support the dancers in this way.”


The Minding the Gap website links to various research and studies citing the kinds of mental health challenges professional and aspiring dancers face. Published reports from the National Institutes of Health, American Psychiatric Association, and others theorize that the pressure of landing jobs in the highly competitive world of dance can lead to eating disorders, depression, and anxiety, all of which could be exacerbated by the added crisis of the pandemic.

In a November 2020 survey of 78 dance students from Point Park University, Mind the Gap found that 48% showed "high levels of anxiety," and that the ballet dancers were more susceptible to poor mental health than their peers studying jazz or modern dance.

The book is now available for purchase on the Buzzy Photography website, and a portion of the proceeds will support Minding the Gap’s mental health programming for dancers. A release party for the book will take place on Sat., April 16 at Attack Theatre, where guests can meet the photographer and mingle with the featured dancers.
Waiting in the Wings Book Launch Party. 4-6 p.m. Sat., April 16. Attack Theatre Studios. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. Free. Search "Waiting in the Wings Book Launch Party" On Facebook

Trending

Speaking of...

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 10-16

By CP Staff

Cloud Arbor, part of Constructed Sight Dance Film Festival

Become a Plus One when Attack Theatre presents choreographer Antonio Brown’s debut show

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Become a Plus One when Attack Theatre presents choreographer Antonio Brown’s debut show

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

By CP Staff

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26
More »

Tags

Latest in Dance

Experience "ballet beyond the rules" when Texture presents Reimagine

By Amanda Waltz

Reimagine by Texture Contemporary Ballet

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre highlights five female choreographers with Here + Now

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre highlights five female choreographers with Here + Now

New partnership puts Pittsburgh dance students on "fast track" to career

By Tia Bailey

New partnership puts Pittsburgh dance students on "fast track" to career

Confluence Ballet emerges from pandemic with first theater performance

By Amanda Waltz

Confluence Ballet emerges from pandemic with first theater performance
More »
More Dance »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Artists debut "The Legacy of Butterflies" mural as part of Duolingo program (2)

Artists debut "The Legacy of Butterflies" mural as part of Duolingo program

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10) (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

By Dani Janae

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh focuses on women’s voices, iconic musicals, and more

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh focuses on women’s voices, iconic musicals, and more

By Amanda Waltz

The Alchemist of Sharpsburg combines gaming with theater to highlight "extraordinary ordinary" Pittsburgher

The Alchemist of Sharpsburg combines gaming with theater to highlight "extraordinary ordinary" Pittsburgher

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation