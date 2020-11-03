 Voted? Enjoy some perks from these Pittsburgh businesses and organizations | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Voted? Enjoy some perks from these Pittsburgh businesses and organizations

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP Photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburgh, you likely did your civil duty and voted. (Turnout appears to be on track to be historically high.) Now *try to* relax and enjoy perks from these Pittsburgh businesses, who are offering free stuff to those who can prove they voted.

Adda Coffee & Tea House, facebook.com/addacoffeeandtea

North Side, Shadyside, and Garfield
Receive a free drip coffee at any location when you show either your voting stub or a sticker.

Redhawk Coffee, facebook.com/redhawkcoffeetruck

Oakland and Sharpsburg
Receive a free drip coffee at either location for anyone who votes. 

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, facebook.com/CarnegieLibraryOfPittsburgh

Main Branch, Oakland
CLP wants to see your "I Voted" sticker (or similar). Tag the library in your social media posts, or email your photo directly to info@carnegielibrary.org (with the subject line "I Voted!"). Once completed, you will have the option to be get sent CLP swag or you can pick it up curbside at their Main Branch location in Oakland.

Curated Flame, instagram.com/curatedflamepgh

505 Grant Ave., Millvale
Show your "I Voted" sticker, or similar, and enjoy 15% off storewide purchases (minus Puffco and other electronic or vaporizer items).

Burgatory, burgatorybar.com

Multiple locations
Voters get half-priced shakes today. Offer available for dine-in or online for curbside pickup. Use code "IVOTED2020"


Eat'n Park, twitter.com/EatnPark

Multiple locations
Get a free cup of coffee when you show your voting stub, email, or sticker.

Carnegie Coffee Company, facebook.com/CarnegieCoffeeCompany

132 E. Main St., Carnegie
Show your "I Voted" sticker or voting stub and receive a free small coffee. 

