Voted? Enjoy some perks from these Pittsburgh businesses and organizations

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jordan Snowden

perks from these Pittsburgh businesses, who are offering free stuff to those who can prove they voted.

Adda Coffee & Tea House, facebook.com/addacoffeeandtea North Side, Shadyside, and Garfield

Receive a free drip coffee at any location when you show either your voting stub or a sticker. Pittsburgh, you likely did your civil duty and voted. (Turnout appears to be on track to be historically high.) Now *try to* relax and enjoy

Receive a free drip coffee at either location for anyone who votes.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, facebook.com/CarnegieLibraryOfPittsburgh

"I Voted" sticker (or similar). Tag the library in your social media posts, or email your photo directly to info@carnegielibrary.org (with the subject line "I Voted!"). Once completed, you will have the option to be get sent CLP swag or you can pick it up curbside at their Main Branch location in Oakland.





505 Grant Ave., Millvale

for dine-in or online for curbside pickup. Use code "IVOTED2020"

Carnegie Coffee Company, facebook.com/CarnegieCoffeeCompany

CLP wants to see yourShow your "I Voted" sticker, or similar, and enjoy 15% off storewide purchases (minus Puffco and other electronic or vaporizer items).Voters get half-priced shakes today. Offer availableGet a free cup of coffee when you show your voting stub, email, or sticker.Show your "I Voted" sticker or voting stub and receive a free small coffee.