Voted? Enjoy some perks from these Pittsburgh businesses and organizations

Adda Coffee & Tea House, facebook.com/addacoffeeandteaNorth Side, Shadyside, and Garfield
Redhawk Coffee, facebook.com/redhawkcoffeetruckOakland and Sharpsburg
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, facebook.com/CarnegieLibraryOfPittsburgh
CLP wants to see your "I Voted" sticker (or similar). Tag the library in your social media posts, or email your photo directly to info@carnegielibrary.org (with the subject line "I Voted!"). Once completed, you will have the option to be get sent CLP swag or you can pick it up curbside at their Main Branch location in Oakland.
Curated Flame, instagram.com/curatedflamepgh
Burgatory, burgatorybar.comMultiple locations
Voters get half-priced shakes today. Offer available for dine-in or online for curbside pickup. Use code "IVOTED2020"
Eat'n Park, twitter.com/EatnParkMultiple locations
Get a free cup of coffee when you show your voting stub, email, or sticker.
Carnegie Coffee Company, facebook.com/CarnegieCoffeeCompany132 E. Main St., Carnegie
Show your "I Voted" sticker or voting stub and receive a free small coffee.