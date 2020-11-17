 Voodoo Brewery releases a “Rising Hope” IPA to raise money to fight childhood cancer | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Voodoo Brewery releases a “Rising Hope” IPA to raise money to fight childhood cancer

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF VOODOO BREWERY
Photo: courtesy of Voodoo Brewery
Beer is good, and it can do good things. Yes, drinking one can make a hard day's end easier, but also a lot of craft breweries are using their beers to go beyond making tasty beverages, they are also using them to raise money for good causes.

And Voodoo Brewery, based out of Meadville and with a location in Homestead, recently created a new beer to help fight childhood cancer. Rising Hope is an IPA brewed with raspberry, blood orange, and Bulgarian rose water. The recipe was a collaborative effort with Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing out of Tampa. Ingredients for the beer were donated from Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, and Amoretti Fruit Puree.

Rising Hope has an ABC of 6.5%.


Voodoo’s efforts are part of nationwide advocacy and 30 breweries are dedicating some of their profits to fund a cure for pediatric cancer through research and treatments. All of the profits raised from Rising Hope IPA sales this fall will benefit Brewing Funds the Cure, which is what the 30 breweries are calling their collaborative effort.

Rising Hope can be purchased this November at Voodoo’s locations in Homestead, Erie, State College, Grove City, and The Compound in Meadville. Individuals can also donate directly to the cause through Voodoo’s website or text – BREW to 50155.

Video

Trending

OP-ED: Pa. Republicans are claiming election fraud, even while they celebrate their own election victories
Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati
Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases
FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades
After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

By Lisa Cunningham

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

By Ryan Deto

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

As COVID spike hits Pittsburgh, officials warn about potential rising deaths come the holiday season

By Nardos Haile

As COVID spike hits Pittsburgh, officials warn about potential rising deaths come the holiday season (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Trace Brewing to open in Bloomfield

By Maggie Weaver

Trace Brewing to open in Bloomfield

Celebrate your vote with an I Voted Today beer

By Maggie Weaver

Celebrate your vote with an I Voted Today beer

Four local spots to stock up on tea for the winter

By Hannah Lynn

Four local spots to stock up on tea for the winter

Local coffee chain Crazy Mocha files for bankruptcy

By Ryan Deto

A closed Crazy Mocha location in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 11-17, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Trace Brewing to open in Bloomfield

Trace Brewing to open in Bloomfield

By Maggie Weaver

Pusadee’s Garden sets opening date, 1700 Penn Ave. adds a Helltown Brewing Taproom, winter pop-ups, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pusadee’s Garden sets opening date, 1700 Penn Ave. adds a Helltown Brewing Taproom, winter pop-ups, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Turk’d Up at The Yard

Takeout review: Turk’d Up at The Yard

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation