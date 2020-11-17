Voodoo Brewery releases a “Rising Hope” IPA to raise money to fight childhood cancer

And Voodoo Brewery, based out of Meadville and with a location in Homestead, recently created a new beer to help fight childhood cancer. Rising Hope is an IPA brewed with raspberry, blood orange, and Bulgarian rose water. The recipe was a collaborative effort with Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing out of Tampa. Ingredients for the beer were donated from Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, and Amoretti Fruit Puree.
Rising Hope has an ABC of 6.5%.
Voodoo’s efforts are part of nationwide advocacy and 30 breweries are dedicating some of their profits to fund a cure for pediatric cancer through research and treatments. All of the profits raised from Rising Hope IPA sales this fall will benefit Brewing Funds the Cure, which is what the 30 breweries are calling their collaborative effort.
Rising Hope can be purchased this November at Voodoo’s locations in Homestead, Erie, State College, Grove City, and The Compound in Meadville. Individuals can also donate directly to the cause through Voodoo’s website or text – BREW to 50155.