Virginia-based craft brewery coming to Pittsburgh’s new Strip District development

Announced on Sept. 14, the Virginia-based Aslin Beer Company will be moving into the Strip District’s Terminal building. According to Aslin’s Facebook page, a taproom and brewhouse will be coming to The Terminal — a new development on Smallman Street in the Strip District — sometime in summer 2022. Aslin says its upcoming location will include a 10-barrel brewhouse, lagering tanks, and open fermenters to support onsite brewing.
The new space will also feature a 7,000-square-foot taproom, complete with a second-floor mezzanine, outdoor patio, and cafe.
“We’re stoked to share our beer with guests and collaborate with some of the country’s best brewers who call Pittsburgh home!” reads Aslin’s Facebook post.
Aslin has already been experimenting with brewing beer in homage to the Steel City. On Sept. 3, the brewery announced a Pittsburgh-inspired Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon barrels. The brewery will release a Smallman Sour Ale on Sept. 18, an apparent nod to its soon-to-be Strip District location.
The brewery — which is based out of Alexandria, Va. near Washington, D.C. — also announced it will be partnering with Troy Hill restaurant Scratch & Co. to provide food to the new Strip District taproom.
“We are very excited to showcase the best of our region’s farms and producers on the Aslin Pittsburgh menu,” says Scratch & Co. founder Don Mahaney.
Plans to bring a brewery to the Terminal have been in the works for some time. Initially, in 2020, a lease was signed by the Chicago Brew Yards brewery. That brewery was set to move in, but it's unclear if that deal is still happening.