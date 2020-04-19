 Vigil held at Point State Park for those who have passed away inside the Allegheny County Jail | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Vigil held at Point State Park for those who have passed away inside the Allegheny County Jail

By

click to enlarge A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail was held at Point State Park on Sun., April 19. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail was held at Point State Park on Sun., April 19.
This evening, about 16 people met at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh to hold a vigil to extend their grief for inmates who have died in the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh City Paper photographer Jared Wickerham documented the vigil in photographs, but attendees held a solemn vigil and were not taking questions from reporters.
click to enlarge A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail
Over the last few years, inmate suicides have plagued the jail. Between 2015 and early 2019, there were seven inmates lives lost to suicide. On April 11 of this year, an inmate named Richard D. Lenhart passed away while in the jail. County officials said the death did not appear to be COVID-19 related.

Tonight's vigil was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups including 1Hood Media, Bukit Bail Fund, Jailbreak, and Radical Youth Collective.


"We intend to hold and make space to commemorate lives lost at the Allegheny County Jail, as evidenced by the death of Mr. Richard Lenhart last weekend," read a joint statement from the coalition. "He was only 49 years old. His death is not the first this year at ACJ. It is only April."
click to enlarge A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail
The vigil was organized to "remember that slowness and dis/quiet, especially collectively, is beautiful and radical," according to the statement. Social distancing was observed throughout the vigil, and the event was live-streamed online.

Those in attendance read a list of names of inmates who have died while being held at the jail, joined together in song, and ended the vigil by dropping flowers into the Allegheny River.
click to enlarge A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail
"When we take time to grieve communally, we world-build. We are resilient and unwavering in witnessing systemic horror and state violence. This vigil is quiet. It is by water at dusk. ... In these ways and more, we dream and advocate for the abolition of all carceral systems," reads the statement. "We agree when Angela Davis says prisons are obsolete. Remember those who have passed due to death by incarceration in its many forms."

Speaking of...

Drive-by protesters call for more releases of inmates at Allegheny County Jail, state prisons

By Ryan Deto

A car-only rally drives past the Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Four inmates in the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

Allegheny County Council reappointed a Jail Oversight Board member who didn’t attend meetings for four years

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Jail

Pa. Supreme Court rejects request for large, expedient reduction of county jail populations

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

Are you an LGBTQ+ resident? PGH Equality Center needs you to fill out its Community Needs Survey

By Amanda Waltz

People's Pride 2019

Pittsburghers for Public Transit calls for increased bus frequency, hazard pay for workers

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburghers for Public Transit calls for increased bus frequency, hazard pay for workers

Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19

By Alex Gordon

Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail

Vigil held at Point State Park for those who have passed away inside the Allegheny County Jail

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

By Ryan Deto

Wendy Bell is 'on the fence' about millions of Americans dying versus cost of slowing the economy

Wendy Bell is 'on the fence' about millions of Americans dying versus cost of slowing the economy

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16

Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation