VIDEO: Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The Pittsburgh Black Media Panel, held at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center earlier this month, addressed what local media is getting right — and wrong — when covering the city's Black communities.The panel, hosted byand PublicSource , was open to all members of Pittsburgh media organizations and originated from an idea by Pittsburgh artist Tara Coleman , who moderated the panel along with PublicSource community correspondent Jourdan Hicks, with introductions bywriter Jordan Snowden. The video in its entirety is posted below.