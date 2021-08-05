 Vestige Concept Gallery to explore intersections of disability and sexuality with photography exhibition The Tropic of Color | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Vestige Concept Gallery to explore intersections of disability and sexuality with photography exhibition The Tropic of Color

By

click to enlarge Photographer Robert Coombs - PHOTO: ROBERT COOMBS/COURTESY OF VESTIGE CONCEPT GALLERY
Photo: Robert Coombs/Courtesy of Vestige Concept Gallery
Photographer Robert Coombs
In 2009, artist Robert Coombs sustained a spinal cord injury after a trampoline accident. As a result, he became what’s described in the medical community as a C4-C5 quadriplegic — paralyzed in his legs, torso, and hands. Despite being unable to hold a camera — one review describes how he uses a wheelchair and controls his digital camera with a joystick operated by his mouth — Coombs continued his photographic practice and has since become celebrated for exploring the intersections of disability and sexuality.

Coombs will show in Pittsburgh for the first time with The Tropic of Color, an exhibition at Vestige Concept Gallery in Lawrenceville. The displayed works — on view Sat., Aug. 7-Sun., Aug. 29 — will draw from a series called Bobby's Boys, described in a press release as featuring Coombs’ friends and lovers, and “exploring what it means for a gay disabled man to photograph able-bodied and disabled people.”

Overall, The Tropic of Color will include 30 artists of different backgrounds and disciplines. It also celebrates “the various influences of tropical ambiance, landscape, and culture in art,” with Coombs, who lives in Miami, posing his subjects against a warm, conventionally sexy, beachy backdrop.


Kelsey Dennis, media director for Vestige, says the gallery team discovered Coombs through NY Magazine senior art critic Jerry Saltz, who called the photographer “one of the most radically original and convincing new artists to emerge in some time.” She adds that they “became interested in his art, activism, and breaking of boundaries.”

“We chose to highlight Coombs because we believe his work is compelling, important, and needs to be seen,” says Dennis. “His unapologetic, sex-positive photographs are breaking ‘taboo’ by depicting people with disabilities as sexual beings with feelings, desires, and fantasies.”

A press release says that through his "photographic examinations of relationships, caregiving, fetish, and sex," Coombs is “changing the narrative revolving around a community historically plagued by stigma, limited representation, and inadequate resources in relation to sexuality.”

Dennis says the gallery decided to continue a focus on photography since closing its July show, the Hot Summer City: Street Photography Exhibition with guest curator Rafael Fuchs.


“During this exhibit, we were learning a lot about the lengths photographers will go to for an image. In a sense, we were searching for photography at the edge: pushing boundaries in how the photography was shot, and the images that were being captured,” says Dennis.

Vestige, a fairly new, artist-run gallery opened by owner Alexander Sands in January 2020, works to promote artists through monthly exhibitions, sales, and special events. The gallery website says it also sells “fun, vintage, and retro/chic, art and other items reasonably priced for the budget-minded consumer.”

The Tropic of Color kicks off on Sat., Aug. 7 with a reception and dance after-party at Cobra Lounge in Bloomfield.
The Tropic of Color at Vestige Concept Gallery. Sat., Aug. 7-Sun., Aug. 29. 5417 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Walk-in or by appointment. vestigegallery.com

Trending

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant
Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour
A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood
Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh
Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University

By Lauryn Nania

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

LIKELIKE returns to in-person events at Unblurred Gallery Crawl

By Dani Janae

Ocenarium by Paloma Dawkins

Carnegie Museum of Art announces 58th Carnegie International dates and other details

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Museum of Art
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

By Amanda Waltz

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 4-10, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

As WYEP’s new program director, Liz Felix wants to help pull the music station out of the pandemic

As WYEP’s new program director, Liz Felix wants to help pull the music station out of the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

Protected Pack by Bracks Collective

Pittsburgh design group launches Kickstarter campaign for endangered species card deck

By Dani Janae

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

By Dani Janae

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation