 Very serious breaking news: Felicity Huffman's daughter got into CMU on her own | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Very serious breaking news: Felicity Huffman's daughter got into CMU on her own

By

click to enlarge meme.jpg
Varsity blues? More like varsity plaid! Actress Felicity Huffman's daughter recently announced via Instagram that she will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall. Huffman served 11 days in prison last year for paying $15,000 to inflate one of her daughters' SAT scores, along with dozens of other rich people who wanted their kid to get into a better school than their grades would qualify them for.

But it turns out Huffman's daughter had the talent all along. Sophia Macy now lists "CMU Drama ‘24" in her Instagram bio, and according to Page Six, posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday, an image of the CMU logo with two heart-eye emojis.

Macy has already snagged several acting roles, including on season two of The Twilight Zone reboot. But now she'll take on a real acting gig: pretending to be a regular college student who definitely wasn't part of a nationwide scandal that captivated the attention of the whole country, and the world, spawning a further discussing about money, class, and who has a right to an education in this country. If she can play that part, then by god, she can play anything.


To be fair to all the youth involved, most claim they had no idea their parents tried to pay to get them into a better school. In a letter to a judge about her bribing activity, Huffman wrote, “When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’"

At least CMU believed in her!

If you're reading this, Sophia, then first of all hello, and welcome to Pittsburgh. Something you should know about this town: People here love potatoes (in a pierogi, on top of a salad, etc.) and are very loud about sports. It is cloudy and rainy often, which you might not be used to coming from California, but the good news is, we don't have droughts or fires. Second of all, you might get to know your new city through its local newspapers, specifically this one, Pittsburgh City Paper, because we are good and also cool. 

Tags

Latest in News

Port Authority announces 11th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 11th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Wendy Bell compares those against Gov. Wolf's coronavirus orders to people killed in Benghazi attacks

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from Wendy Bell Live's "Friday Monologue," posted to Facebook on Fri., April 24

Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food

By Jared Wickerham

Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food

Fine Wine & Good Spirits curbside pickup expands to most stores

By Hannah Lynn

Fine Wine &amp; Good Spirits curbside pickup expands to most stores
More »

Readers also liked…

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

Screenshot from Wendy Bell Live's "Friday Monologue," posted to Facebook on Fri., April 24

Wendy Bell compares those against Gov. Wolf's coronavirus orders to people killed in Benghazi attacks

By Ryan Deto

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation