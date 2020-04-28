Very serious breaking news: Felicity Huffman's daughter got into CMU on her own

But it turns out Huffman's daughter had the talent all along. Sophia Macy now lists "CMU Drama ‘24" in her Instagram bio, and according to Page Six, posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday, an image of the CMU logo with two heart-eye emojis.
Macy has already snagged several acting roles, including on season two of The Twilight Zone reboot. But now she'll take on a real acting gig: pretending to be a regular college student who definitely wasn't part of a nationwide scandal that captivated the attention of the whole country, and the world, spawning a further discussing about money, class, and who has a right to an education in this country. If she can play that part, then by god, she can play anything.
To be fair to all the youth involved, most claim they had no idea their parents tried to pay to get them into a better school. In a letter to a judge about her bribing activity, Huffman wrote, “When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’"
At least CMU believed in her!
If you're reading this, Sophia, then first of all hello, and welcome to Pittsburgh. Something you should know about this town: People here love potatoes (in a pierogi, on top of a salad, etc.) and are very loud about sports. It is cloudy and rainy often, which you might not be used to coming from California, but the good news is, we don't have droughts or fires. Second of all, you might get to know your new city through its local newspapers, specifically this one, Pittsburgh City Paper, because we are good and also cool.