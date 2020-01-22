 Venue Guide: The Government Center | Venue Guides | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Venue Guide: The Government Center

By

click to enlarge The Government Center on Pittsburgh's North Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The Government Center on Pittsburgh's North Side
Heading to a venue for the first time can be anxiety-inducing or at the very least cause inconveniences. Where’s will call? Is there parking? Will you have to hide your expensive bag behind a tree because it’s too big to pass security?

Pittsburgh City Paper wants to help make attending shows as comfortable as possible. So, welcome to our venue guide, where you can find out what to wear, where to smoke, and everything in between. CP will detail the ins and outs of venues in Pittsburgh, so you can fully enjoy the experience and not worry about little nuisances like not knowing the bar was cash-only.
click to enlarge Derek January (left) and Mike Iverson of Flower Crown (right) - PHOTO PROVIDED
Photo provided
Derek January (left) and Mike Iverson of Flower Crown (right)
A record store first, The Government Center has become a welcoming space for musicians, both touring and national, to perform in Pittsburgh at a venue with a DIY feel. Josh Cozby opened the doors of the retail space/venue last winter (they celebrated the one-year anniversary on Jan. 15) as a way to turn his expansive personal vinyl collection into a business. Cozby has since taken on Derek January and as the shop’s event coordinator as the person to handle booking, events, and assist with odds and ends at the store. Most of the shows are booked through inquiries: friends and families of bands reach out, artists' managers send cold emails, local groups stop by. And all genres of music are welcome at The Government Center (“as long as it’s cool”) — all you need to do is ask.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham

The Government Center

519 E. Ohio St., North Side

Smoking:

• Non-smoking venue (including vaping)
• Smoking is allowed out front, and reentry is permitted

Food & Beverage:

• No food usually available, but bigger events (i.e. Record Store Day) may be catered or have food trucks. Check the event listing on the Facebook page.
• Events are BYOB
• Single occupancy bathroom located in back of The Government Center through a door, behind where the band plays
• To be respectful of the band playing, wait until between sets/songs to use restroom.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham

Age Restrictions:

• All ages

Room:

• Mostly standing room, but a few chairs are put out during each event
• Capacity is around 75 people
click to enlarge Josh Cozby, owner and record buyer for The Government Center - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Josh Cozby, owner and record buyer for The Government Center

Transportation

• Paid street parking in front of the venue (free after 6 p.m.)
• Large paid parking lot between Foreland Street and Emlin Street (free after 6 p.m.)
• 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, and 54 buses get within walking distance
• 8, 11, 15, and 17 buses get within a longer walking distance
• Uber or Lyft
• Walkable to those living in the North Side

Security

• No bag policy
• No dress code (but don’t get naked)
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham

Ticketing

• Tickets are purchased at the door and are cash only
• Bands/artists are responsible for figuring out collection, as ticket sale money goes directly to them

Accessibility

• Wheelchair accessible but not officially ADA compliant

Fun Facts:

• Hard copies for Grey Area Production shows are available to purchase at The Government Center

