Venue Guide: The Government Center

Heading to a venue for the first time can be anxiety-inducing or at the very least cause inconveniences. Where’s will call? Is there parking? Will you have to hide your expensive bag behind a tree because it’s too big to pass security?
Pittsburgh City Paper wants to help make attending shows as comfortable as possible. So, welcome to our venue guide, where you can find out what to wear, where to smoke, and everything in between. CP will detail the ins and outs of venues in Pittsburgh, so you can fully enjoy the experience and not worry about little nuisances like not knowing the bar was cash-only.
The Government Center
519 E. Ohio St., North Side
Smoking:
• Non-smoking venue (including vaping)
• Smoking is allowed out front, and reentry is permitted
Food & Beverage:
• No food usually available, but bigger events (i.e. Record Store Day) may be catered or have food trucks. Check the event listing on the Facebook page.
• Events are BYOB
• Single occupancy bathroom located in back of The Government Center through a door, behind where the band plays
• To be respectful of the band playing, wait until between sets/songs to use restroom.
Age Restrictions:
• All ages
Room:
• Mostly standing room, but a few chairs are put out during each event
• Capacity is around 75 people
Transportation
• Paid street parking in front of the venue (free after 6 p.m.)
• Large paid parking lot between Foreland Street and Emlin Street (free after 6 p.m.)
• 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, and 54 buses get within walking distance
• 8, 11, 15, and 17 buses get within a longer walking distance
• Uber or Lyft
• Walkable to those living in the North Side
Security
• No bag policy
• No dress code (but don’t get naked)
Ticketing
• Tickets are purchased at the door and are cash only
• Bands/artists are responsible for figuring out collection, as ticket sale money goes directly to them