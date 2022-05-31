 Vegan eats, strawberry treats, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Vegan eats, strawberry treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Half Dozen donuts from Valkyrie - CP PHOTO: DANI JANAE
CP Photo: Dani Janae
Half Dozen donuts from Valkyrie
Plant Based Junk Food
507 Foreland St., North Side. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Vegan and looking to indulge? Try the Plant Based Junk Food event on Mon., June 6 from 4-9 p.m. at Allegheny City Brewing. This event will feature the very popular Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and Loaded Fries, among other satisfying eats.

27th Strawberry Festival
5121 Westminster Place, Shadyside. shadysidepres.org
This annual celebration of the strawberry is on its 27th year and will be held on Fri., June 3 from 5:30-8 p.m at Shadyside Presbyterian Church. Tickets for the event are available now and a portion of the proceeds will go toward local nonprofit Sojourner House. This is a cash-only event.

Izakaya
6425 Penn Ave., Bakery Square
This new spot by the Richard Deshantz Restaurant Group and Chef Michael Taylor of Gi-Jin will open at Bakery Square. The Japanese bar concept will serve alcoholic drinks and snacks. Stay tuned for more details.


Valkyrie Doughnuts
601 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. valkyriedoughnuts.com
Valkyrie is making it easier for you to grab their donuts by adding two new “locations” around Pittsburgh. Besides their shop in Bellevue, they will also have a trailer on Butler Street in Lawrenceville in front of Walter’s BBQ, and a pop-up across from the Whole Foods in Wexford. They have also announced a new item: the breakfast empanada, filled with vegan egg, cheese, and sausage, and available at all locations.

click to enlarge Various cheeses at Chantal's Cheese Shop - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Various cheeses at Chantal's Cheese Shop
The Art of Charcuterie
4399 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. strangerootsbeer.com
Make the perfect charcuterie board with this collaboration between Strange Roots, AR Workshop in Robinson, and Chantal’s Cheese Shop. Taking place Thu., June 16, the event allows you to can enjoy beer, taste the cheeses, and learn the art of presentation. Register for the event on AR Workshop’s website.

Necromancer x Leona’s
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
Necromancer Brewing and Leona’s ice cream have collaborated on a beer. I Scream, You Scream combines the flavors of key lime ice cream with a strawberry sour. The beer is paired with an ice cream sandwich that has pretzel cookies, lawyers of strawberry, and key lime ice cream. A tasting event will be held on Fri., June 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Necromancer. Tickets can be purchased now.

Commonplace Coffee
5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace has announced its first Haitian-sourced coffee in partnership with Haiti H2O. The coffee is described as having notes of chocolate liquor, plum, and walnut, and is available for purchase now. Not only that, but 25% of the proceeds from coffee purchases will benefit Haiti H2O’s mission of bringing medical clinics, schools, and other valuable resources to people in rural Haiti. 

