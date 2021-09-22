U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County air quality regulation

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Clairton Coke Works facility in Clairton, Pa.

On Dec. 24, 2018, part of Clairton Coke Works caught fire and knocked out the pollution controls at the U.S. Steel facility, causing the surrounding Mon Valley’s air quality to plummet to dangerous levels. Studies have shown the pollution from the fire led to exacerbated asthma rates among residents, including increasing the number of hospital emergency department visits by asthma sufferers in the Clairton area to nearly double following the fire.Six months later, a second fire hit the coke works, and air pollution control devices were again suspended. The fires and resulting air pollution were so bad, it forced the hand of the Allegheny County Health Department who, prior to these incidents, wasn’t always apt to enforce air quality regulations.ACHD, which has the authority to doll out fines and regulations concerning public health in Allegheny County, took action against U.S. Steel with an enforcement order and fines; eventually, the two parties reached a settlement in 2019 that included $200 million in plant improvements, annual environmental audits for five years, annual reports of the company’s environmental improvements, and an established Community Benefit Trust for affected Mon Valley communities.However, amid U.S. Steel’s apparent desire to turn over a new leaf, it is requesting relief from air pollution regulations instituted by the county. In a legal brief filed on Sept. 9, the steel company is arguing that regulations related to the settlement are not applicable to Clairton Coke Works’ coke oven batteries.To many who have been fighting for better air quality in the Pittsburgh region, it is just another chapter in U.S. Steel’s long history of fighting against air pollution regulations. And to the air quality advocates at the Group Against Smog and Pollution, it’s another disappointment in the face of recent statements U.S. Steel has made about wanting to become a more environmentally friendly company. In April, when U.S. Steel announced canceling expansion plans for facilities in the Mon Valley, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said part of the reason was the company’s desire to become carbon neutral by 2050.“They like to come across as a good corporate citizen and they want to clean up in the act, but when it comes down to it, they are fighting that effort,” says GASP director Rachel Filippini.U.S. Steel’s argument against ACHD, according to the legal brief, is that there is “no reasonable dispute” the proposed hydrogen sulfide emission standards for the coke works’ ovens are more stringent than the current standards, and, therefore, shouldn’t be applied.“ACHD agreed that it would not impose more stringent limits for coke ovens unless it first determines that the limits were technically feasible and based on specific criteria in the [settlement agreement] and the rulemaking is shown to correlate with a measurable reduction in benzene and hydrogen sulfide at the nearby Liberty Monitor,” reads the brief.U.S. Steel did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Allegheny County Health Department Spokesperson Chris Togneri says the department can’t comment on ongoing legal matters.However, GASP wrote on its blog that “ACHD has maintained that it can indeed impose more stringent limits — that, in fact, it is required by law to do just that.”Filippini also notes that U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley facilities have already had 35 hydrogen sulfide violations this year, and the company has already outpaced last year’s exceedances and will likely reach pre-COVID levels by the end of the year.“They already have 35 violations this year with four months left to go,” says Filippini. “It is a public health issue, and a quality of life issue.”Hydrogen sulfide is not a greenhouse gas, though coke ovens do produce those as well, and it usually produces a noxious smell that can reach most parts of Allegheny County. Hydrogen sulfide is also referred to as H2S, as well as sewer gas, swamp gas, stink damp, and sour damp. According to the Centers for Disease Control, acute exposure of H2S can result in nausea, headaches, disturbed equilibrium, and skin and eye irritation. Repeated or prolonged exposure has been reported to cause low blood pressure, headache, nausea, eye-membrane inflammation, and chronic cough.Part of U.S. Steel’s cancellation plans include taking three of Clairton Coke Works’ most polluting batteries offline, which should improve regional air quality. But Filippini says those moves are not immediate, and the H2S violations are something that need to be addressed immediately.“It is not a problem that we can kick down the road because it is affecting us right now,” says Filippini. “It is just frustrating that this has gone on so long. And the health department's attempt to rectify the problem is being stymied and delayed by U.S. Steel.”