U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler has tested positive for coronavirus

Kelly's doctor then ordered a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive this afternoon.
"When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital. My test came back positive this afternoon," said Kelly in a statement from his home in Butler. "Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care. My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover."
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Butler County has experienced 26 positive coronavirus cases and one death. It's unclear if Kelly's positive case is part of the 26 documented by the state government.
Kelly is the first politician from the Pittsburgh area to test positive to COVID-19. He is 71 years old.
Kelly said in a statement that his staff will be working remotely and available via tele-conference to constituents who need assistance. Kelly represents Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District, which stretches from Butler County to Erie County.
Kelly did not return to Washington, D.C. while he was awaiting his test results, according to the press release. Kelly was supportive of the recent passage of the coronavirus stimulus bill, though he criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the process of writing the bill. Kelly's statement says if he were in Washington, he would have voted for its passage. The bill passed this afternoon.
"Today, Congress came together to fight COVID-19 by sending President Trump a third relief package that provides immediate assistance to American workers, small businesses, key industries, and health care heroes on the front lines of this pandemic," said Kelly in a statement. "As our country rallies together to slow the spread of this virus and ultimately defeat it, we must ensure that this public health emergency does not turn into a long-term economic crisis. The CARES Act is a key step toward that goal."