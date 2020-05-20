U.S. House District 18: Jerry Dickinson vs. Mike Doyle

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

Jerry Dickinson



Mike Doyle



Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District includes all of the city of Pittsburgh, as well as Mount Oliver, Wilkinsburg, Plum, Monroeville, Forest Hills, South Park, Whitehall, Brentwood, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair, Bridgeville, Pitcairn, West Mifflin, McKeesport, and all of the Upper Mon Valley. Rep. Mike Doyle is the incumbent in this race.A University of Pittsburgh law professor who was born in McKeesport, but raised in Shaler by adopted parents. A Fulbright Scholar who worked in South Africa. Early in his legal career, he represented low-income clients facing eviction. Focused a large section of his campaign on combating racial inequality.Wants to increase federal investment for equitable development, as well as advocate for reduced land-use restrictions to allow for more affordable housing. Backs the creation of a fund to support Community Land Trusts, which preserve affordable properties for home ownership. Supports guaranteed legal representation for tenants facing eviction.Supports moving to a Medicare For All national health-care system. Also has goals of lowering prescription drug costs and providing paid family and sick leave for Americans. Praises the quality of U.S. health care, but decries the costs “just to get the care we need.”Backs the Green New Deal, a large federal plan to move the U.S. off fossil-fuel reliance by 2030. Also supports a ban on natural gas drilling, aka fracking, and direct federal investment into renewable energy. Says since Pittsburgh is a post-industrial region, “we should be on the front lines of this climate crisis.”Former Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Jim Burn, Allegheny County Councilor Liv Bennett, actress Susan Sarandon, Progressive National Committee, Bridgeville Mayor Betty Copeland, Pittsburgh Public Schools school board director Veronica M. Edwards, Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly, several local Black leaders including Carl Redwood, Dr. Jamil Bey, and Dr. Cheryl Hall-Russell.Has represented Pittsburgh and the surrounding area for more than 25 years in U.S. Congress. His father and grandfather were both steelworkers. Serves as Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, staunchly advocated for Net Neutrality protections. Lives in Forest Hills.Says he’s spent his entire career working to enact federal policies to help revitalize distressed urban areas. This month, Doyle co-sponsored the Emergency Rental Assistance Act, which would expand short-term rental assistance to most American families during the coronavirus pandemic.Has co-sponsored a Medicare For All or single-payer health care bill in Congress every cycle since 2005. Also supportive of stabilizing and protecting Obamacare. Said in 2017, “It makes no sense to me that our country does not provide a basic set of benefits for everyone.”Co-sponsor of CLEAN Futures Act, a large federal plan to move the U.S. off fossil-fuel reliance by 2050. Hasn’t indicated disapproval of fracking, and supports measures to incentivize private companies to create renewable energy. Accepted $127,000 in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry since 2010, but only $7,000 this cycle.Endorsed by the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club, Sierra Club, Clean Water Action, Gertrude Stein Political Club, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, United Steelworkers, Steamfitters 449, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Service Employees International Union.