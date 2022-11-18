 Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households | Pittsburgh City Paper

Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households

By

Urban League of Pittsburgh distributes Thanksgiving provisions to 900 local households
Photo Courtesy Urban League of Pittsburgh
The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is working to ensure more than 900 households can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, after a two-year program hiatus. Provisions in the form of food and a $15 Giant Eagle gift certificate will be given away on Nov. 19 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown.

Recipients have been selected by the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and are participants in the organization’s programs and services, such as its Family Support Centers or its housing and rental programs.

In collaboration with Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute, a Health and Human Service Village will also offer attendees health screenings. Mission Vision and Golden Dental will provide additional health services.

Anyone not on the pre-selected list can still attend but are asked to arrive after 2:30 p.m.

This event returns to in-person after a two-year hiatus. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh continues to practice COVID-19 safety protocol and asks participants to wear gloves and masks, as well as maintain social distancing practices while at the event.

The Urban League’s program is made possible with help from organizations like the Boy Scouts of America, Highmark Wholecare, United Way 211, Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and corporations like IKEA and Giant Eagle.

