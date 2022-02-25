UPMC Schools of Nursing offers fast track to career advancement

Pittsburgh has long been a center of medical intervention, which makes a career in the medical field a perfect choice. Employment options are endless once you graduate with a diploma in nursing from one of the UPMC Schools of Nursing.
Wherever you are in the Pittsburgh region, UPMC has a thriving nursing school nearby. Enrollment in their programs grew by more than 30% in 2021. This isn’t surprising, though.
This growth is due to the flexibility they offer through programs of varying length and intensity. UPMC nursing programs vary in length. Their current options are either 16, 24, or 32 months long — and if you’re already an LPN, they have a fast track to advance your career. The 16 month track is a full-time program during weekday daylight hours, and is completed over four semesters. The 24 month program is at a more gradual pace– also during daylight hours, courses are spread over six semesters. For nontraditional students, the 32 month program consists of eight semesters of evening and weekend classes, making it a great fit for students working another job or with young kids at home.
For prospective students who are worried about the cost of a nursing program, you might be surprised by just how much more affordable nursing school is than a college degree from a four-year university. In addition, UPMC’s financial aid coordinator can help each prospective student find a way to fund the program. Options include federal student loans and grants, private loans, scholarships, as well as assistance from Veterans Administration and the Office for Vocational Rehab. Finances should not be a hurdle for anyone who wants to become a nurse, and the team at UPMC will help you find a way.
Those loans will be easier to pay back, too. The average salary of a nurse in Pittsburgh is between $50,000 and $80,000, offering students financial stability immediately after graduation.
In 2022, UPMC added a new nursing school to their five established programs. Three are within the Pittsburgh metro region — Shadyside, St. Margaret, and Mercy. Three additional programs are available for students in Erie, New Castle, and Harrisburg. No matter which location, students benefit from being part of the UPMC system of education and all the resources that go along with that.
With well over 100 years of experience in training nurses, UPMC gets students into hands-on experience from the very beginning. Unlike many nursing programs based at universities, all of their programs are hospital-based.
What does that mean? Students start out during their very first semester interacting with patients, working alongside nurses, and developing their skills outside of the four walls of a typical classroom. Small student-to-teacher ratios mean everyone gets personalized attention while training for their career. From Level 1 trauma centers to primary stroke centers, students have the opportunity to experience a wide range of specialities to find their niche.
UPMC nursing programs use a holistic approach, training nursing students to see each patient as a whole person, rather than just their disease or illness. These hospitals are more than just centers for medical treatment. They are integral parts of the communities they are located in, and nursing students will learn first-hand what it means to be part of a team committed to community-wide wellbeing.
If you’re frustrated by the job market and overwhelmed by online job posting boards, your experience as a student at a UPMC School of Nursing will be much different than any job hunting you’ve done in the past. As students near the end of their nursing program, the UPMC Human Resources team assists every new nurse with finding a job in the field. Their placement rate is nearly 100 percent, and most students end up working at a UPMC facility. For nurses that do choose to stay within the UPMC system, they can earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at no additional cost.
UPMC Schools of Nursing have a commitment to the education and development of the next generation of nurse professionals. They prepare their graduates to become leaders in the healthcare field and to be advocates for their patients.
If you are interested in exploring the UPMC Schools of Nursing, visit UPMC.com/son for more information.