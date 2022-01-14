UPDATE: Former Pa. House Speaker Mike Turzai says he's not running for governor

“While I did not formally announce my candidacy for Governor, I was encouraged by friends and supporters to consider running this year," reads his statement. "I was honored to serve the Commonwealth as Speaker making a positive difference advancing school choice, energy independence, renewed manufacturing and the protection of the unborn. Although I will always be grateful for the many kind messages and well wishes I received, for now focusing on family and work is what matters most.”
Turzai, however, made no comment on the rumors alleging his interest in a run for Congress.
Original story, Jan. 14:
According to WTAE, North Hills resident and former Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Marshall) will be entering the crowded race for governor. Turzai is a Republican, and there are already more than a dozen candidates who have declared their decision to try to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Sharpiro (D-Montgomery) is the sole candidate on the Democratic side.
Turzai is expected to promote his candidate at a GOP-state committee caucus meeting this weekend. This will be his second attempt at the governor’s mansion, as he also had a short-lived run for governor in 2018. Scott Wagner received the GOP nomination that year.
Interestingly, there were three separate domain names purchased last week that hinted that Turzai was interested in a run for Congress, not governor. The district lines have yet to be finalized, but with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) likely vacating the seat to run for Senate, a GOP take-over of the suburban Pittsburgh swing district seems probable.
A Republican source who asked to remain anonymous told Pittsburgh City Paper that Turzai was still “strongly considering” a run for Congress.
Turzai has a long history of serving Pittsburgh’s North Hills in the state house, which he did for 19 years before announcing his retirement in 2020. He is well known for his advocacy for so-called “school choice” legislation, as well as lower regulations and financial incentives for the natural-gas industry. He was also a well-known opponent of the state’s medical marijuana law.