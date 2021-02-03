 University of Pittsburgh unveils more fascinating finds from George A. Romero Archival Collection | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

University of Pittsburgh unveils more fascinating finds from George A. Romero Archival Collection

By

click to enlarge Bio for unmade Romero film - GEORGE A ROMERO ARCHIVAL COLLECTION. PITT UNIVERSITY LIBRARY SYSTEMS
George A Romero Archival Collection. Pitt University Library Systems
Bio for unmade Romero film
It makes sense that the University of Pittsburgh would discover more than a few surprises as archivists make their way through an acquired collection of materials from the late George A. Romero. After all, Romero was instrumental in inventing a new type of horror genre and helping to usher in independent filmmaking by making the hit Night of the Living Dead in the Pittsburgh area on a low budget.

Pitt will reveal the latest bunch of Romero treasures on Tue., Feb 9 with a virtual discussion as part of the latest development of the George A. Romero Archival Collection.

Led by Horror Studies coordinator Ben Rubin and visiting researcher Adam Hart, the event will cover scripts, treatments, production documents, photos, videos, and more that promise to “change how we see the filmmaker behind Night of the Living Dead,” says a release. It will cover early versions of Night sequels, Dawn of the Dead, and Day of the Dead, as well as Romero's unmade projects.


Fans can also expect a look at his collaborations with horror author Stephen King, unseen photos from behind the scenes of Night of the Living Dead, shooting scripts used on set with Romero’s own handwritten notes and revisions, and more.

The latest unveiling comes from a mass of materials given to the school in 2019 by the George Romero Estate and the George A. Romero Foundation. Pitt has been working on making the archive accessible by gradually adding it to the University Library System as a major part of its Horror Studies Collection.

Hart says the collection is a testament to Romero's role as a groundbreaking filmmaker and as someone who gave “several generations of Pittsburgh filmmakers their first jobs in the industry,” as his sets were “more or less film school for a whole bunch of aspiring filmmakers from the region.”

“But that’s only a small part of the story,” says Hart. “He was an astonishingly prolific, hugely creative artist who never stopped writing. Working independently and working from Pittsburgh, getting a movie funded and made was never easy.”


He adds that the collection fills in the gaps when Romero wasn't filming for long stretches of time. When not on set, he was working on multiple drafts of scripts, coming up with short film treatments, and collaborating with friends or writers he admired.

“It’s not just a more complete portrait of Romero than we’ve ever had before, it will alter our understanding of him as an artist,” says Hart. “Reading through the unmade drafts I’ve started to see similarities with his finished films  many of which started off, by the way, as radically different projects.”

To illustrate this, Hart says he will talk about the early draft of Dawn of the Dead  the zombie epic shot in the Monroeville Mall  that includes “a mysterious stranger with one eye and telepathic powers over both zombies and humans,” as well as the version of Martin that Romero started before he decided to make it a vampire film.

click to enlarge Night of the Living Dead script with annotations - GEORGE A ROMERO ARCHIVAL COLLECTION. PITT UNIVERSITY LIBRARY SYSTEMS
George A Romero Archival Collection. Pitt University Library Systems
Night of the Living Dead script with annotations
It also reveals that Romero had ambitions beyond horror. Hart highlights Romero's unmade allegorical art film Whine of the Faun, and says that he wrote “goofy comedies, Westerns, mysteries, kids movies, science fiction epics, war movies, and on and on.”

“I think that it will help us to understand him as a filmmaker who was continually trying to rethink what a horror movie can be and what it can do,” says Hart. “He was always finding ways for a monster movie to become that goofy comedy or searing social critique or tense drama or action movie or Western that he wanted to make."


Hart adds that Romero developed a superhero movie in the early 1980s with Jim Shooter, a Pittsburgh-born comic book publisher who served as editor in chief at Marvel and Valiant. He also wanted to do a Bigfoot movie starring Steelers’ Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

Even more unexpected, Romero worked on mounting a stage musical at Carnegie Mellon University that would be a “space rock sci-fi musical” adaptation of the opera Tales of Hoffman.

“He only got the chance to make two films outside of the horror genre, and by the end of his career, he was basically only able to make zombie movies,” says Hart. “He never really resented that, at least not publicly, but his ambitions and his interests were much, much broader than that.”

In addition to the discussion, Pitt will also host the premiere of George Romero & Pittsburgh: The Early Years, a student-produced documentary that explores “Romero’s early creative life in Pittsburgh, his connections to the University of Pittsburgh, his legacy as an artist and his historic casting of African-American actor and Pitt alumnus Duane Jones as the lead in the 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead.” A panel discussion moderated by Day of the Dead star Lori Cardille will follow the screening, taking place on Thu., Feb. 4.

Hart looks forward to illuminating what they have found in creating the George A. Romero Archival Collection, which is still an ongoing process.

“I cannot tell you how exciting it’s been going through all of it for the past year,” says Hart.
It Came from the Archives! Unearthed treasures from the George A. Romero Archival Collection. 7-8 p.m. Tue., Feb. 9. Free. Registration required. Register at the Pitt Events website.

Trending

Why three Pittsburghers founded The Glowt, a parody site mocking celebrity lifestyle brands
Takeout Review: Bistro Burger at Poulet Bleu
Sibyls Shrine focuses on creative Black mothers with Taking Care at Silver Eye
Remembering Black Horizons, Pittsburgh’s long-running Black public affairs show, and its continued legacy
Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

United Steelworkers want anti-union efforts against Pitt faculty and grad students to end

By Colleen Hammond

United Steelworkers want anti-union efforts against Pitt faculty and grad students to end

Books for Change requests donations for its anti-racist book drive

By Amanda Waltz

2019 Books for Change donations

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

Pitt faculty raise concerns over renewed partnership with online teaching platform

By Nardos Haile

Pitt faculty raise concerns over renewed partnership with online teaching platform
More »

Tags

Latest in Film

Row House Cinema's 4th annual Sweded Film Festival to screen in February

By Hannah Lynn

Row House Cinema's 4th annual Sweded Film Festival to screen in February

Hallmark releases another Hanukkah movie aimed at people who have never heard of Hanukkah

By Hannah Lynn

Love, Lights, and Hanukkah!

August Wilson's work shines in Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

By Hannah Lynn

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Why three Pittsburghers founded The Glowt, a parody site mocking celebrity lifestyle brands

Why three Pittsburghers founded The Glowt, a parody site mocking celebrity lifestyle brands

By Hannah Lynn

Celebrate Black History Month virtually with these Pittsburgh events throughout February

Celebrate Black History Month virtually with these Pittsburgh events throughout February

By Amanda Waltz

Alisha B. Wormsley, The People Are The Light: White Sheets

Sibyls Shrine focuses on creative Black mothers with Taking Care at Silver Eye

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation