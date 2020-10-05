 University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation
Photo: courtesy of Lauren Nedrow
Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation
On Oct. 1, University of Pittsburgh sophomore Lauren Nedrow joined an extremely exclusive club as one of the first women to ever earn the rank of Eagle Scout as part of BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

According to PittWire, Nedrow is studying neuroscience in the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and is a founding member of Troop 82 in Brownstown, Pa. in Lancaster County. Troop 82 is an all-female troop.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is no simple feat, and with women only allowed to join BSA since the start of 2019, Nedrow has had a limited time to accomplish everything that goes into the rank.


“Eagle rank is a highly regarded achievement for a youth in America,” said Troop 82 Scoutmaster Erin Blank to PittWire. “To be able to do it, they not only have to show the skills in and be stewards of the outdoors, but they learn the importance of citizenship and apply the skills that they’ve learned by being leaders in Scouts BSA and teaching the younger Scouts.”

Starting in late summer of this year, a select group of women started earning the Eagle Scout rank. Nedrow, along with her triplet sister Lyndsey, joined that exclusive club this month.

Nedrow is becoming EMT certified, and used that passion for public health to start a project to coordinate, create, and donate 600 masks to a local home health care center and nursing home, just as there were mask shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A common saying is ‘Once an Eagle, always an Eagle,’ because even after you earn the achievement, you continue developing and applying those skills,” said Nedrow to PittWire. “Scouts has taught me a lot about service to others, community engagement, leadership development, and that’s definitely been useful as a college student.”

Ultimately, Nedrow says it was just rewarding to see girls who can aspire to earn the BSA’s highest rank, like she was able to do.


“Seeing all of these girls in the front row,” said Nedrow. “When we were their age, we were sitting in the back corner. It’s just really surreal and inspirational to see the change that’s happened.”

