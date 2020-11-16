Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati

But the record we want to focus on today is that the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers are the first team in franchise history to be nine games into the season without a loss. The last team to come close was Chuck Noll's 1978 squad that started 7-0 and went on to win the Super Bowl behind Terry Bradshaw and the usual suspects, many of whom went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Football continues to be a distraction, especially for those who still do their best to quarantine and may be their only semblance of normalcy. I'm sure my grandmother isn't the only one who doesn't leave the house much, but greatly appreciates being able to engage in something that has always been a fun form of entertainment throughout her life. Had I known, I would've put a cardboard cutout of her at Heinz Field, which made their debut on Sunday afternoon, including ones of previous Pittsburgh City Paper cover models Big Bob and Mikey from the Kiss 96.1 Freak Show.
This year, we've had big disappointments in the Pirates and Penguins, but this Steelers team could go down as one of the best in the league's history as they look ahead to the remaining games this season. Next up are the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Nov. 22 before playing the always tough Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving.