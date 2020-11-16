 Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
"2020 Relief: The Pittsburgh Steelers," read one fan's sign as she struggled to hold it up in 40 mph wind gusts at Heinz Field on Sunday night. And with a record number of daily COVID positive results here in Allegheny County, she's absolutely right.

But the record we want to focus on today is that the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers are the first team in franchise history to be nine games into the season without a loss. The last team to come close was Chuck Noll's 1978 squad that started 7-0 and went on to win the Super Bowl behind Terry Bradshaw and the usual suspects, many of whom went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Football continues to be a distraction, especially for those who still do their best to quarantine and may be their only semblance of normalcy. I'm sure my grandmother isn't the only one who doesn't leave the house much, but greatly appreciates being able to engage in something that has always been a fun form of entertainment throughout her life. Had I known, I would've put a cardboard cutout of her at Heinz Field, which made their debut on Sunday afternoon, including ones of previous Pittsburgh City Paper cover models Big Bob and Mikey from the Kiss 96.1 Freak Show.


This year, we've had big disappointments in the Pirates and Penguins, but this Steelers team could go down as one of the best in the league's history as they look ahead to the remaining games this season. Next up are the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Nov. 22 before playing the always tough Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases
FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades
After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley
As COVID spike hits Pittsburgh, officials warn about potential rising deaths come the holiday season
Fox Chapel Borough Council to vote on removing slur against Native Americans from trail, street, and waterway names
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

North Side 'Count Every Vote' rally unites community before marching to Allegheny Elections warehouse

By Jared Wickerham

North Side 'Count Every Vote' rally unites community before marching to Allegheny Elections warehouse

Open Field: Unity on and off the pitch

By Jared Wickerham

Open Field: Unity on and off the pitch

Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling

By Jared Wickerham

Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling

Golden Hour: The last rays of warmth in Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Golden Hour: The last rays of warmth in Pittsburgh
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 11-17, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

By Lisa Cunningham

Stock photo of empty shelves

After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley

By Nardos Haile

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation