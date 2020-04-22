 Umami's new bento box is here to save the day | Restaurant Reviews | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Umami's new bento box is here to save the day

By

click to enlarge Bento box from Umami - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Bento box from Umami

Like all city restaurants, Umami has been forced to shut down its popular dining room for the foreseeable future. In response to this change, and with a shift to takeout, the Lawrenceville izakaya (Japanese-style pub) has pared down its menu, offering a limited – but still large – selection from the list, and to my delight, added one new option: the bento box.


On a normal night at Umami, choosing what to order from the menu is difficult, especially if you’re like me and want to try everything. The lengthy list covers everything from one-piece nigiri to bowls of ramen to plates of sashimi. It’s almost impossible to make a decision.


Umami’s bento solves this problem. The box, which changes daily, offers small bites of four dishes, giving diners a chance to try something from every side of the menu.


The night I ordered my bento box, it was filled with a half portion of yaki udon, two wagyu beef tenderloin robata skewers, three steamed pork and shrimp shumai, and four pieces of a spicy salmon maki roll.


I immediately dove into the udon, a favorite dish of mine. The textures mixed seamlessly, cabbage and other vegetables adding a welcome crunch to the thick, soft noodles. Every shiitake mushroom was a bite worth savoring, the meaty fungi holding an intense, spicy flavor.


The udon was topped by the wagyu robata (a shortened version of “robatayaki,” a term that refers to the method of cooking similar to barbeque). Two skewers held cubes of the beef, which were dusted with sesame seeds and grilled to be butter-like tender. After a few bites, I de-skewered the beef and mixed it into the udon, the beef well-matched with the concentrated zing of soy sauce and spice from the noodles.


Switching gears, I moved to the salmon maki. It was instantly clear how fresh the fish was, even without taking a bite. The salmon was a gorgeous pink, rolled simply with rice and seaweed.


The trio of shumai – a Cantonese-style dumpling that has made its way into Japanese cuisine – were gigantic. It took no less than three bites for me to finish off one wonton-wrapped pork and shrimp dumpling, still warm inside, though they had been carted in a takeout container across neighborhoods.

The beauty of Umami’s bento box lies in the variety of flavors and textures. Every section offers something different: the udon and robata were deep, rich, and savory; the salmon maki roll was fresh; and the shumai was hearty and mild. It’s the perfect dinner for indecisive eaters.


Tags

Latest in Restaurant Reviews

Takeout review: big honkin' sandwiches from Smoke

By Hannah Lynn

Fried chicken sandwich from Smoke

Where to grab some of the best takeout around Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Some of the best takeout to grab around Pittsburgh

Take-out review: Carmi Soul Food

By Lisa Cunningham

Food delivered from Carmi Soul Food: Carmi Rolls, shrimp and grits, and fish stew

Dominican and Cuban flavors round out the menu of Zorros restaurant in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

Empanadas from Zorros
More »

Readers also liked…

Gab Bonesso makes vegetarian pigs in a blanket

By Gab Bonesso

Vegetarian pigs in a blanket

LeoGreta is a Carnegie treasure

By Maggie Weaver

Fennel salad

Healthy in Homestead

By Maggie Weaver

Green Goddess juice and cocoa banana nut Bliss Bowl
More Restaurant Reviews »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Food+Drink

Fried chicken sandwich from Smoke

Takeout review: big honkin' sandwiches from Smoke

By Hannah Lynn

Some of the best takeout to grab around Pittsburgh

Where to grab some of the best takeout around Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation