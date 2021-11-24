Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” - Lena Horne



Listening to Christmas music is arguably the best way to get yourself into the holiday spirit. There are quite a few songs to choose from, so let us take some of the pressure off and recommend these tunes by Pittsburgh-based artists (or composers). We even reached out to some of our favorite local DJs and radio personalities to get suggestions. Happy Holidays!Lena Horne spent some of her formative music-making years in Pittsburgh, so listen to this song by a music legend and honorary Pittsburgher.“Silver Bells” was technically written by Pittsburgh composer Jay Livingston, so any rendition of it would qualify as a Pittsburgh holiday song. Martin’s classic vocals give this song a smooth and relaxing feel. It was the obvious choice.Chris Jamison is a Pittsburgh-born musician best known for his stint on season seven of the singing competition show,He delivers a soulful version of this classic song, originally released in 1960 by American blues singer and pianist Charles Brown.The late Billy Eckstine is an American jazz and pop singer from Pittsburgh who is best known for his work as a jazz vocalist who traveled across America with his own big band. His band became a sort-of finishing school for some jazz greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, and Sarah Vaughan.Best known for her 1992 dance hit “Rhythm is a Dancer,” which she wrote and sang for the group Snap!, Pittsburgh-born Thea Austin also released “Sleigh Ride” on her albumWhile Billy Porter, born and raised in Pittsburgh, has been taking over the acting world, he also maintains a music career that includes this beautiful version of “O Holy Night.” He also recently released his own version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”“Dearest Santa” may not be the most well-known holiday song, but this one by Canonsburg’s Bobby Vinton is sure to put you in the holiday mood.Two members of The Commonheart recreate the Ray Charles ballad fromcomplete with horns!Pick up the holiday tempo with this song from three of Pittsburgh's best rappers.Clara Kent's Winter Song is a beautiful ballad and change of pace from the traditional cheariness of holiday tracks. I love this song because this season can be tough for a lot of people. This track gives you the space to be in your feelings while enjoying a very melodic vibe.If I have total freedom, I pick “Aguinaldo,” by Geña, Miguel and Phat Man Dee. “Aguinaldo” is a staple of my annual holiday special because it captures the Latin tradition in such a joyous way.I'm choosing “Christmas Time” by Christina Aguilera (who grew up in Wexford). I love a good '90s bop, especially at Christmastime. The song is just cheesy enough and her voice, as always, sounds fantastic.