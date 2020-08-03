 Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By

click to enlarge Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM (LEFT); COURTESY OF CAMPAIGN (RIGHT)
CP photo: Jared Wickerham (left); courtesy of campaign (right)
Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman
Former President Barack Obama endorsed a two Western Pennsylvania Democrats today. The list includes several Pennsylvania Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives, state House, and state Senate, and highlights recently nominated candidates Lissa Geiger Shulman (D-Hampton) and incumbent state Sen. Pam Iovino (D-Mt. Lebanon).

These comes as part of Obama’s his first wave of 2020 endorsements, which he posted on social media this morning.

The endorsement list recognizes 54 “battleground candidates” in closely contested state legislature races across the U.S. Next year, state legislatures across the country will redraw legislative and congressional district maps. There is a slim chance the Pennsylvania state House and state Senate flip to Democrat-controlled following this year’s election.


“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top,” Obama said in a statement. “They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

Iovino and Geiger Shulman are both running in contested districts this November: Geiger Shulman is running in District 30 against incumbent Republican representative Lori Mizgorski after securing the nomination against Marco Attisano in the primary, and Iovino is defending her seat in District 37 against Republican challenger Devlin Robinson.

Both seats are considered some of the most competitive in the region.
Iovino and Geiger Shulman’s campaign Twitter accounts both thanked Obama for the endorsements in posts this morning and encouraged voters to donate to support their campaigns in what they called “one of the most important elections of our lifetime.”
The list also highlighted Auditor General candidate Nina Ahmad, current Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and State Treasurer Joe Torsella, as well as U.S. House candidates Christina Finello and Eugene DePasquale. Democratic incumbents U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright also picked up endorsements.
In a press release attached to the announcement, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Jessica Post emphasized the importance of state House and Senate races this year.

“Between redistricting and the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders we elect to our state legislatures this year will have an outsized impact on politics for the next decade,” said Post. “But don’t take it from me — as a former state legislator himself, President Obama knows better than anyone how crucial it is to ensure our communities have strong representation in their statehouses. Democrats are united in flipping state legislatures this November, and we’re so proud of the incredible candidates that have stepped up to fight for their communities.”

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Guy Reschenthaler
More »

Tags

Latest in News

POISE Foundation launches new grant program for Black community organizations

By Julia Maruca

A protester takes part in a Black youth-led Civil Saturdays demonstration in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., July 4, 2020

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Guy Reschenthaler
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

PHOTOS: More than 100 protest in Pittsburgh against Trump's trans policy reversals

By Jared Wickerham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation