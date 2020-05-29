Two Pittsburgh restaurants announce new locations in Robinson

click to enlarge Photo: Choolaah Interior of Choolaah's new location in Robinson

Two Pittsburgh restaurants, Pizzeria Davide and Choolaah, will open locations in Robinson this June.

Popular Strip District eatery Pizzeria Davide plans to open a second location on June 16. In accordance with Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions, the pizzeria will operate as takeout-only with contactless pickup and delivery. When restrictions are lifted, Pittsburghers will be able to dine in a 40-seat, BYOB space.

The Robinson menu will look similar to that of the first location, filled with the pizzeria’s signature old world and New York-style pies and the beloved Philly cheesesteak, along with a mix of appetizers.

This will be the third restaurant opening for Dave Anoia and Aimee DiAndrea, the team behind Pizzeria Davide’s flagship location and it’s sister restaurant, DiAnoia’s Eatery.

“We take a lot of pride in the fresh, quality ingredients we put into each pie and are passionate about moving forward with our plans to bring this concept to the Robinson community, especially during a time when we can all use some comfort food,” said Anoia in a press release.

Fast-casual Indian eatery Choolaah is planning to open its second Pittsburgh location on June 9.

Choolaah is known for their take on “healthier” Indian food, a take that keeps ancient cooking methods in place but focuses on good health. The Robinson location will reflect this “warmth and freshness,” and what the company refers to as “‘yum for everyone’, including foodies, gym rats, health nuts, yogis, yoginis, meatatarians and those seeking vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, grain-free, gluten-free and egg-free options.”

The menu will be the same as Pittsburgh’s two-year-old Choolaah location in East Liberty. There are a variety of bowl offerings– filled with rice, masala, and a choice of protein – and wraps. Naan is available as a side with samosas and other Indian street foods.

The small chain currently has five locations (Robinson will make six) across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, four of which have been closed due to the pandemic. When the Robinson location opens, it will offer lunch and dinner for pickup or delivery, catering, and family-sized meals.