Two Pittsburgh coffee shops to close at the end of February

It's been almost four years since we opened Artisan Cafes doors to the community of Garfield. With heavy hearts it's time we announce that we'll be closing at the end of the month. We hope to see all your beautiful faces again before we close on the 29th and get to serve yinz up some more delicious coffee. Thank you all so much for the years of support and love. It has been an incredible opportunity to be part of this wonderful growing community and we hope to watch it continue to flourish. - Tyler and the crew of Artisan Cafe