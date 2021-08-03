Two former Steelers test positive for COVID, but only one says he's vaccinated

Bettis tweeted that his symptoms are “very mild” since he is fully vaccinated and advocated for others to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated,” Bettis said in a tweet. “We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe.”
Polamalu tested positive for COVID-19 days before he was set to travel to Canton, Ohio to speak upon his induction into the Class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8, according to Sports Illustrated.
Part 1: It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I’m currently in isolation at home. Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated.— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 2, 2021
Polamalu did not state in his social media announcements whether he is vaccinated or not, nor in previous posts.
The retired Steelers strong safety posted on his social media accounts that he “feels great” and is working with the “HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”
Bettis retired in 2006 after playing 10 seasons with the Steelers and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Polamalu retired in 2015 after 12 seasons in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are currently one of the highest vaccinated football teams in the NFL with “at least an 85% vaccination rate,” according to Sports Illustrated. Players who are not vaccinated wear a yellow wristband in practices as they prepare for their Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 5. The NFL has set strict punishments for teams that have COVID outbreaks this season, including forfeiting games.