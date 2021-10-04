Two escaped exotic birds in Pittsburgh were recaptured within 24 hours of each other

click to enlarge A Steller's Sea Eagle and scarlet macaw

Update 8:15 PM: Kodiak the Steller’s Sea Eagle is home safe. The National Aviary has worked tirelessly to get Kody home safely after he got out of his habitat on September 25. — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) October 4, 2021

Kodiak had been missing since Sept. 25, when it apparently escaped its enclosure, and his rescue and return to the Aviary had become a citywide sensation. Sightings, mainly throughout the North Side, had been shared on social media, and the story caught the attention of multiple national publications. Kody even had a

Most recently, the Aviary believed him to be in the North Park area. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Aviary tweeted, “Kody has some similarities to birds commonly found in Western Pennsylvania, but there are some identifiers, like his white shoulders and brown head, that set him apart.”





The Steller’s sea eagle that escaped from the National Aviary isn’t the only exotic bird in the region on the lam. https://t.co/2xqUit7asz



via @TonyLaRussaTrib — Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) September 28, 2021

Filo's owners

— Haedar and Nuha Kadhim

didn't believe that Filo could fly before he set off for the sky. And according to

, the Kadhims consulted with the Aviary for advice and had been driving around and trying to lure Filo back with bird calls and Filo's parents in the truck bed.