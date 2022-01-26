 Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days | Winter Guide 2022 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATIONS: LUCY CHEN
CP Illustrations: Lucy Chen
Here are two of my favorite winter meals that are not only sure to warm your belly, but are also super quick and easy. The first is a really easy soup that is vegetarian and vegan-friendly and offers lots of opportunities to change up the ingredients and make it different. The second is a family recipe for a Chinese dish: steamed egg and minced pork (肉末蒸蛋). This meal is my favorite and the most comforting to eat in the winter.

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly soup
click to enlarge soup-recipe-web1.jpg

1. Chop up vegetables (2-3 potatoes, 2 leeks, 3-4 carrots, and 1 onion), and cook in a pot with oil or butter until soft.
click to enlarge soup-recipe-web2.jpg
2. Add 4 cups of stock and seasonings (1 tsp. red pepper, 2 bay leaves, and salt and pepper to taste).
3. After boiling for 15 minutes, take out bay leaves and blend until smooth.
click to enlarge soup-recipe-web3.jpg
4. Add a 1/4 cup milk, cream, or alternative substitute.
5. (optional) Garnish with parsley.
Tip: To make this soup even easier, simply throw in all the vegetables and water in at the beginning and boil for 40 minutes before taking out your blender. The soup will be tastier if you cook your vegetables on direct heat, but it is not necessary if you have other things to do.
Click to page 2 for a traditional Chinese dish!

Full text

next

Trending

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2022

2022 Winter Guide

By CP Staff

2022 Winter Guide

Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter

By Amanda Waltz

Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County
More »
More Winter Guide 2022 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

Winterization tips crowdsourced from Pittsburgh dads

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Seven Pittsburgh coffee shops serving tea lattes or steamers

Seven Pittsburgh coffee shops serving tea lattes or steamers

By Dani Janae

Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter

Five Pittsburgh-filmed shows worth binging this winter

By Amanda Waltz

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

Where to give and get free winter clothes in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation