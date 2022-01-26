Two belly-warming meal recipes for cold weather days

click to enlarge CP Illustrations: Lucy Chen

Here are two of my favorite winter meals that are not only sure to warm your belly, but are also super quick and easy. The first is a really easy soup that is vegetarian and vegan-friendly and offers lots of opportunities to change up the ingredients and make it different. The second is a family recipe for a Chinese dish: steamed egg and minced pork (肉末蒸蛋). This meal is my favorite and the most comforting to eat in the winter.Chop up vegetables (2-3 potatoes, 2 leeks, 3-4 carrots, and 1 onion), and cook in a pot with oil or butter until soft.Add 4 cups of stock and seasonings (1 tsp. red pepper, 2 bay leaves, and salt and pepper to taste).After boiling for 15 minutes, take out bay leaves and blend until smooth.Add a 1/4 cup milk, cream, or alternative substitute.(optional) Garnish with parsley.To make this soup even easier, simply throw in all the vegetables and water in at the beginning and boil for 40 minutes before taking out your blender. The soup will be tastier if you cook your vegetables on direct heat, but it is not necessary if you have other things to do.