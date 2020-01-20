Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

View this post on Instagram

This past Wednesday a 15 year old girl was brutally assaulted by West Mifflin police officers on a school bus. My office has been retained by her parents to represent her throughout her legal ordeal. Sergeant Christopher Mordaunt and Officer Tommy Trieu committed a crime when they brutally assaulted this tiny girl. They sprayed her blood all over her fellow students and incited riot-like conditions on a school bus. Everything was calm on this bus until these officers began their vicious assault. To make matters worse, other videos prove they lied in their affidavit of probable cause. She’s taking college level courses at West Mifflin High School, and studying Culinary Arts at Steel Center Vo-Tech. After school every day, she works the 3-10 shift at a local fast food restaurant. She started her own bakery business in middle school and operates it to this day. She intends on growing her business once she graduates from high school. This disgusting incident was her first brush with the law, and it will not define her. It will, however, have definitive consequences for Sergeant Christopher Mordaunt, Officer Tommy Trieu and the West Mifflin police department. We demand the immediate firing of these officers. All charges against her must also be dropped. More to come, stay tuned.