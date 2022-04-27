 Turning 125, an embattled borough looks to the future | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Turning 125, an embattled borough looks to the future

By

click to enlarge Welcome sign in North Braddock - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Welcome sign in North Braddock
The borough of North Braddock is celebrating its 125th birthday.

The Pittsburgh eastern suburban borough, bordering Braddock Hills, Wilkins Township, Chalfant, East Pittsburgh, and Braddock, officially turned 125 years old on April 26. North Braddock has a population of about 4,597, according to council president Lisa Franklin-Robinson, and the borough’s population peaked about 92 years ago. Today, Franklin-Robinson says its current population is slightly more than a quarter of what it was in 1930.

Despite this, community leaders are optimistic about the future of the borough.


“125 years of existence gives me hope for North Braddock's future,” says Franklin-Robinson, who is also a fourth-generation North Braddock resident.

Franklin-Robinson’s great grandparents moved to the community during the Great Migration in the early 1900s and were able to purchase a home in North Braddock “at a time when it was difficult for Black families to purchase homes.”

Since the deindustrialization of the 1970s and 1980s, she says, “every aspect of borough life has suffered trauma. 28.2% of its residents live below the poverty line on streets that are lined with blighted houses,” she writes in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper. “But we are a resilient people that live in the hills. … Yes, we have suffered loss, but our region holds the history of America, so we have a responsibility to ensure that North Braddock has a future. I have a responsibility to my ancestors who sacrificed so much to live here.”

The North Braddock Network’s visitor's guide to the borough includes an old steel baron mansion, the Grand View Golf Club, and Braddock’s Battlefield History Center, which sits on the site of the most widely recognized battle of the French and Indian War (1754-1763).


Vicki Vargo, who was also born and raised in North Braddock, says she had a wonderful childhood, which made her want to return to the community. Vargo is also on the borough council and is the executive director of the Braddock Carnegie Library Association.

“It was a place where I always felt safe and cared for,” she writes to City Paper in an email. “When I found myself looking for where I wanted to spend my adult life, the opportunity to purchase a house in North Braddock came up and I moved back.”

This year, Vargo celebrates her own North Braddock anniversary, marking 25 years since she moved back home in 1997, the year of the borough’s centennial.

“Time has passed so quickly,” she says. “North Braddock has gone through many, many changes, some good changes, some not so good. But the one thing that will not change in this town is the caring concern of its residents, my neighbors.”

“We will rebuild this community,” vows Franklin-Robinson. “We are resolute. We are alive and still living in North Braddock, and where there’s life, there's hope!”

Trending

Speaking of...

Hotline Ring returns to raise relief funds for Pittsburgh arts organizations

By Dani Janae

Kelly Strayhorn Theater

Summer Lee touts Democratic-socialist policies in campaign event for District 34 state house seat

By Ryan Deto

Summer Lee at Portogallo Peppers ‘n’ At in Braddock on Jan. 15
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

Pa. GOP governor hopeful Mastriano campaigned at event promoting QAnon

By John L. Micek

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) speaks during an event in Gettysburg to formally announce a run for governor on Jan. 8, 2022

Remake Learning Days returns with more than 175 free learning events for kids and families

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Remake Learning Days returns with more than 175 free learning events for kids and families (2)

Irwin’s wealth stands out in congressional primary

By Charlie Wolfson

Irwin’s wealth stands out in congressional primary
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 27- 3, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Irwin’s wealth stands out in congressional primary

Irwin’s wealth stands out in congressional primary

By Charlie Wolfson

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) speaks during an event in Gettysburg to formally announce a run for governor on Jan. 8, 2022

Pa. GOP governor hopeful Mastriano campaigned at event promoting QAnon

By John L. Micek

Remake Learning Days returns with more than 175 free learning events for kids and families (2)

Remake Learning Days returns with more than 175 free learning events for kids and families

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation