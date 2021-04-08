 A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Wigle Rhubarb Liquer
Wigle Rhubarb Liquer

Openings & Re-openings

Tupelo Honey Cafe
Coming to Station Square. tupelohoneycafe.com
Tupelo Honey Cafe, a southern fried chicken chain, is set to arrive in Pittsburgh in Fall 2021 and is coming to Station Square. This new chicken joint shouldn't be confused with Tupelo Honey Teas, a locally owned tea shop in Millvale. The southern restaurant has already added new menu items to their already extensive list, so you’ll have even more options to look forward to. Tupelo Honey Cafe will have three new Chicken and Waffle dishes: Sriracha Honey with cilantro, Mac-n-Cheese with Asheville Hot Chicken, and Country Style with milk gravy and fried eggs. All of these will all be available to eat once the restaurant location launches in the Steel City.

Gluten Free Goat
glutenfreegoat.com
On Fri., April 16, Gluten Free Goat will relaunch and focus their efforts on retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales. GFG will be selling their baked goods out of Adda Coffee and Tea House, Mediterra Bakehouse, and the Speckled Egg, located in Downtown. They are currently seeking to partner with other local coffee shops and other venues.

click to enlarge Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.
Gus & YiaYia’s
W. Ohio Street in Allegheny Commons Park, North Side
The popular North Side-based iceball stand reopened on April 7. The stand is located inside Allegheny Commons Park, right next to the tennis courts, and will be operating under its normal hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visit for some of their legendary popcorn, too.


The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
The Vandal is reopening its brunch menu for April. It includes good eats like the Baked Egg with spinach, leek, ricotta, and spring onions. There’s also Ricotta Toast with mandarinquat (hybrid of mandarin and kumquat) marmalade, pistachio, and chocolate, and a Lardo Toast with rhubarb jam and pistachio. The menu is live now and ready to order on their website.

News

DiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
The popular Italian restaurant will be hosting a dining-in-the-dark meal series in June. The event is organized by an Australian company called Hidden Media Network that specializes in “immersive experiences” and was responsible for the lego-themed Brick Bar pop-up that came to Pittsburgh in 2020. Only fifty patrons will be allowed per session and COVID precautions will be in place. Guests will be blindfolded and the lights dimmed as they dine on a 3-course meal over the course of 90 minutes. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Tickets are $80 per person.

Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle is now accepting pre-orders for its new rhubarb liqueur. Made from organic wheat and barley infused with rhubarb, lemon peel, ginger, vanilla bean, and peppercorn, this liqueur is described as “rose-hued” and a “bright, lively spirit.” Sip and enjoy or mix into your favorite cocktail.

Trending

Pittsburgh Public Theater's New Play Contest winner When We Fall will premiere in June
Port Authority of Allegheny County joins in efforts to reward employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine
"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics
New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently
New pop-up gallery blooms at Arsenal Motors space in Lawrenceville
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh Public Theater's New Play Contest winner When We Fall will premiere in June

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Public Theater location at the O'Reilly Theater

Port Authority of Allegheny County joins in efforts to reward employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Amanda Waltz

Passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics

By Ryan Deto

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

By Ryan Deto

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Grist House's new canned beers

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

Heinz released newly concocted condiments for Canadians. Let’s hope Pittsburgh is next

By Ryan Deto

Three new condiments available only in Canada
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

Claussen Cafehaus pretzel shop brings an affordable and unique lunch option to Bloomfield

By Ryan Deto

Cranberry Clementine Car at 4Four6 Distillery

Woman-owned 4Four6 Distillery in Sharpsburg offers an approachable and flavorful intro to craft liquor

By Ryan Deto

Grist House's new canned beers

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New plant-based meat slices, now available in Pittsburgh, expand the deli counter (2)

New plant-based meat slices, now available in Pittsburgh, expand the deli counter

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation