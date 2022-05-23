 Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth

By

click to enlarge Hiraeth - SCREENSHOT/COURTESY OF G.W.A. PRODUCTIONS
Screenshot/Courtesy of G.W.A. Productions
Hiraeth

As Pittsburgh continues to grow as a hub for film and television production, it will also continue to grow as an epicenter for young filmmaking talent. One local filmmaker, Xayne Allen, will set out to make his mark with the debut of his latest film, Hiraeth.

Hiraeth, a dramatic thriller produced under Allen's company G.W.A. Productions,  will premiere on Wed., May 25 at the Tull Family Theater. The film is the first feature made under G.W.A. Productions in association with 3BT Productions, the combination of G.W.A. Productions, Fernando De La Cruz Films, and Gray Matter Productions.

Screening during Mental Health Awareness Month, Hiraeth is an honest and bold story about the impact of mental illness on a person’s life. Titled after the Welsh word for "homesickness," the film tells the story of a young man whose abuse from his mother has shaped his entire reality. After he believes he has witnessed a murder, he starts to question his own memories due to the trauma he has endured.


"The working title was A Man Named Malcolm, and we were told that's not powerful enough," Allen tells the Pittsburgh City Paper over email. "So I was looking for a word. Malcolm never really got over what he lost with his mom, and I found this (Welsh) word that was perfect. We retitled it that day."
click to enlarge Hiraeth writer/director Xayne Allen - PHOTO: COURTESY OF TULL FAMILY THEATER
Photo: Courtesy of Tull Family Theater
Hiraeth writer/director Xayne Allen
Filmed entirely in Pittsburgh with an all-local cast and crew, the film represents a labor of love for Allen. A filmmaker since the age of 12, he currently writes, directs, and produces shorts and feature films all across Pittsburgh and Hiraeth is the culmination of the efforts he’s been putting in in the local film scene for years.

"This is the premiere of our first feature. It's exciting,” says Allen. “We want everyone to view it and to learn from it."

He adds that he became familiar with the Tull Family Theater during the 48 Hour Film Project, and believed it would make the ideal place for Hiraeth's premiere.

"When we found out they make their screening rooms available to local filmmakers for free, it was perfect," says Allen.


Allen hopes his small, powerful, personal film resonates with audiences.

"The film is really about forgiveness and how it can injure you and keep you from saving lives,” says Allen. “We want people to notice something new every time they watch it."

Watch the trailer for Hiraeth below:
Hiraeth. 7 p.m. Wed., May 25. Tull Family Theater. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Register for tickets. thetullfamilytheater.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

By Dani Janae

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals

By Dani Janae

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind

By Amanda Waltz

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

By Amanda Waltz

Still from Introducing Brian Broome, featuring writers Deesha Philyaw, Brian Broome, and Brentin Mock

Pittsburgh WWE champion Bruno Sammartino highlighted in new documentary

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh WWE champion Bruno Sammartino highlighted in new documentary

Trans filmmaker explores dysphoria through internet horror in We're All Going to the World's Fair

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Trans filmmaker explores dysphoria through internet horror in We're All Going to the World's Fair

JFilm Festival returns with powerful line-up, world premiere of Tree of Life documentary

By Owen Gabbey

Repairing the World: Stories From the Tree of Life
More »
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 18-24, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Defunctland traces weird, horny history of Kennywood ride

Defunctland traces weird, horny history of Kennywood ride

By Amanda Waltz

The Commonheart

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

By Jordan Snowden

Still from Introducing Brian Broome, featuring writers Deesha Philyaw, Brian Broome, and Brentin Mock

Introducing Brian Broome captures Black Pittsburgh creatives thriving despite obstacles

By Amanda Waltz

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation