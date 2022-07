Tull Family Theater dares viewers to take the Nope Challenge | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Universal Pictures Nope

There was a time when going to the movies was an experience. For horror lovers, that included being tempted by gimmicky promotions for movies billed as too terrifying to watch. Director William Castle often used this method to push his movies, even going as far as creating liability waivers or offering monetary compensation if an audience member died of fright. Tull Family Theater will draw on this era with a new promotion for a big upcoming horror movie.The Tull announced itsChallenge ahead of the anticipated Fri., July 22 release of writer/director Jordan Peele's latest film . The challenge is described in a press release as "geared to audiences who may be reticent about trying new cinematic genres," or, more specifically, “for the person who thinks they don’t like horror movies.”TheChallenge offers a free movie voucher to anyone who leaves the show in the first 30 minutes. The voucher will be valid for any other summer movie playing at the Tull."It's the first time we're doing this sort of offer to encourage people to try an 'out-of-the-box-for them' genre and see why there's such buzz around Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele," says Tull's director of communications and education, Dr. Karen Ferrick-Roman, in an email.“We want to encourage audiences to expand their cinematic palates,” says Tull CEO Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor. “We hope they take the challenge and — at a minimum — enjoy the thrill of trying something new.”