 Trump tells Wendy Bell he will pardon insurrectionists if he reclaims White House | Pittsburgh City Paper

Trump tells Wendy Bell he will pardon insurrectionists if he reclaims White House

By

click to enlarge Woman stares smugly into camera, with an inset smiling photograph of a deranged man.
Wendy Bell hosts impeached former president on her radio talk show.

An on-air conversation between Donald Trump and Pittsburgh-based radio firebrand Wendy Bell has generated national headlines, after the former president declared he would pardon anyone convicted from events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection if he makes another successful presidential run.

“I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run again and win,” Trump said in a clip from today’s show that’s since been shared on multiple national outlets including the Washington Post, Politico, and Salon.

Bell, who at one point during the conversation referred to Trump as “Mr. President,” drew the comments by asking the twice-impeached former head of state how he can help those who have been charged with crimes.

“I’m certainly concerned about these January 6 defendants, sir,” Bell said. “There are hundreds of people who have been dragged through hell and some are still locked up in the D.C. GTMO. I am sickened, sir. How do we right this wrong? What can you do?”

Bell has had a controversial career in Pittsburgh media.

She was fired from her role at WTAE-TV in 2016 after making racist conjectures about the perpetrator of a brutal shooting before any details had been established. She then joined KDKA Radio as a talk show host, before getting the boot in 2020 for recommending protesters engaging in looting or vandalism should be “[shot] on sight.”

Bell has since moved deeper into fringe media, broadcasting an online talk show from her home and hosting a weekly television program with Newsmax. She frequently advances controversial right-wing talking points on both outlets, and has remained a staunch defender of the former president since his ignominious departure from office in 2020.

During today’s show, the two also discussed Pennsylvania politics, with Bell referring to Republican senate and gubernatorial candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano as “two very strong candidates.”

Several mainstream Republicans have bemoaned their party’s candidates in the Commonwealth, some of whom are supporting Democrat Josh Shapiro in the Governor’s race.

Polls show the Pennsylvania Republicans trailing their Democrat counterparts in both races.

Bell also pried Trump on his out political ambitions, attempting to goad him into confirming his run for election, which he skirted awkwardly by referencing "crazy" campaign finance laws.

“The time is coming close and I think you’re gonna be really happy, Wendy,” Trump managed to say without committing further.

Trending

Speaking of...

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin & Marshall College poll

By John L. Micek

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin &amp; Marshall College poll

Advocates say Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate public schools

By Peter Hall

Advocates say Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate public schools

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

By Jamie Wiggan

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
More »

Tags

Latest in Politics

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November

By Dontae Washington

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November

Council appoints first slate of members to police review board

By Jamie Wiggan

Council appoints first slate of members to police review board

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade

By Marley Parish

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin & Marshall College poll

By John L. Micek

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin &amp; Marshall College poll
More »
More Politics »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 31- 6, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage

CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage

By Jamie Wiggan

CP Jail Watch: staffing issues, the ghost of audits past, and more

CP Jail Watch: staffing issues, the ghost of audits past, and more

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Crowd of protesters holding signs including "Pittsburgh is a pro-choice union town" and "pro-choice pro-union"

From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement

By Jamie Wiggan

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November

By Dontae Washington

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation