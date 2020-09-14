Trump retweets QAnon-supporting account that called Pa. first lady a “stupid wife”

A @JohnFavere account declared on Sept. 12, “PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLF AN YOUR STUPID WIFE .....YOUR NOT GOING TO MURDER US !!! TRUMP 2020 ... WE LOVE PENNSYLVANIA” and tagged Trump’s account, which Trump retweeted today.
Trump’s retweet was just one part in a series of tweets aimed at Gov. Tom Wolf today. Not only did he retweet a post insulting the governor’s wife, Trump also retweeted articles reporting his own criticism of vote by mail (even though he personally votes by mail) and also retweeted articles about a U.S. Court judge’s decision ruling that some of Wolf’s coronavirus restrictions were unconstitutional.
One of those included a quote tweet of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Butler) that said “Great News, Mike!” Kelly’s tweet said that Kelly joined the lawsuit challenging Wolf’s restrictions “because emergency declarations do not supersede our right to free association ...” Kelly is one of several members of Congress who have personally tested positive for COVID-19.
Great News, Mike! https://t.co/E0IHPAncn7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020
Interestingly, Trump also retweeted an account that clearly was critical of Trump. The account has a bio saying that Trump is mentally unfit to serve as president, and the post Trump retweeted read in part, “Really all you need to know. Trump judges are gangsters in black robes.”