 Trump legal adviser purposely misgenders Dr. Rachel Levine | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Trump legal adviser purposely misgenders Dr. Rachel Levine

By

click to enlarge Dr. Rachel Levine addressing transphobic comments in July - PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH MEDIA SERVICES
Photo: Commonwealth Media Services
Dr. Rachel Levine addressing transphobic comments in July
A lawyer affiliated with President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign harassed and misgendered Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine today. Levine, who is transgender, has repeatedly faced harassment from public figures and internet commenters alike throughout her time leading the state's COVID-19 response.

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, tweeted this morning "This guy is making decisions about your health," along with a three-month old article about Levine, featuring her photo. The article Ellis shared was about a May incident in which KDKA radio personality Marty Griffin repeatedly misgendered Levine on a press call.

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted out a screenshot of Ellis' tweet, next to a screenshot of a piece of Trump campaign merch that says "Trump pride 2020" in rainbow colors, contrasting the campaign's supposed support of LGBTQ pride with a campaign representative's transphobic remarks.


Ellis responded to Weigel's tweet, saying "I have a lot of pride too that Donald Trump is your President! Great shirt!"

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) tweeted a reprimand of Ellis' comment, calling it a form of hate speech.

"To @JennaEllisEsq and whoever else needs to hear this: Misgendering a transgender person is hate speech and it’s unacceptable," Wolf wrote.
This is only the most recent form of harassment directed at Levine specifically because of her gender identity. In addition to the Marty Griffin incident Ellis tweeted about, Levine has been mocked by attendees of the Bloomsburg fair, by a Scott Township commissioner, the owner of restaurant Portogallo’s Peppers N’at, and dozens of people on social media and in the comment sections of media sites.

On July 22, Wolf issued a statement condemning the "relentless series of vile slurs" directed at Levine.


"Dr. Levine is a distinguished public servant. She’s committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, even those who direct hate-fueled attacks at her," Wolf stated in July.

Levine addressed the incidents of repeated harassment a few days after Wolf.

"I want to emphasize that while these individuals may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment," said Levine in a statement. "I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance."

A few hours after Ellis' tweet, the Human Rights Campaign condemned the Trump adviser's comments, saying "Dr. Levine illustrates character and patriotism while Ellis cannot even define those terms."

“Using a person’s pronouns is a basic level of respect," said the HRC statement. "Despite claims of allyship, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and their staff have gone out of their way to dehumanize and attack transgender and non-binary people simply for existing."

Speaking of...

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

By Julia Maruca

Guy Reschenthaler
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Second group of union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will vote to strike

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices on the North Side

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

Pittsburgh Police have arrested dozens of BLM protesters over the past few months, including prominent organizers, and they don’t seem to be slowing down

By Ryan Deto

A protest organized by Trans YOUniting marched through Downtown on Fri., July 31.

PHOTOS: "Stop The Station" protest marches through East Liberty

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: "Stop The Station" protest marches through East Liberty
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 5-11, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike (13)

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike

By Jared Wickerham

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

A protest organized by Trans YOUniting marched through Downtown on Fri., July 31.

Pittsburgh Police have arrested dozens of BLM protesters over the past few months, including prominent organizers, and they don’t seem to be slowing down

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation