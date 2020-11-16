Trump campaign drops key part of Pa. lawsuit against election results, report

Trump’s legal team has dropped its controversial claim that 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without observers watching, the Associated Press reported. The slimmed down lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sunday, still seeks to block the certification, and continues to argue that Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republicans, the AP reported.
Trump’s top legal adviser, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani repeated the claim about the ballots during a television appearance over the weekend, but declined to produce evidence to substantiate it. Twitter flagged posts about the claim as misleading, the Washington Post reported.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.