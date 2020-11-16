 Trump campaign drops key part of Pa. lawsuit against election results, report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Trump campaign drops key part of Pa. lawsuit against election results, report

By

click to enlarge istock-939262058.jpg
Facing a Tuesday hearing in federal court, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has dropped a key part of its lawsuit seeking to block the certification of election results showing Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to carry Pennsylvania and put him on track to takeover the White House.

Trump’s legal team has dropped its controversial claim that 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without observers watching, the Associated Press reported. The slimmed down lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sunday, still seeks to block the certification, and continues to argue that Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republicans, the AP reported.

Trump’s top legal adviser, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani repeated the claim about the ballots during a television appearance over the weekend, but declined to produce evidence to substantiate it. Twitter flagged posts about the claim as misleading, the Washington Post reported.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati
Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases
FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades
After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley
As COVID spike hits Pittsburgh, officials warn about potential rising deaths come the holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh's Jessica Benham makes history as first LGBTQ woman, openly autistic candidate elected to PA state legislature

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh's Jessica Benham makes history as first LGBTQ woman, openly autistic candidate elected to PA state legislature

A white Pa. former candidate tweeted he was Black and gay, and then Patti LaBelle's relative somehow got involved

By Ryan Deto

Dean Browning, left, and Byl Holte, right

CMU says it's OK for staff to engage in political activity after fellow Richard Grenell alleges widespread voter fraud without evidence

By Amanda Waltz

CMU says it's OK for staff to engage in political activity after fellow Richard Grenell alleges widespread voter fraud without evidence

Rep. Conor Lamb wins re-election, the Associated Press declares

By Ryan Deto

Conor Lamb
More »

Tags

Latest in News

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

By Ryan Deto

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley

By Nardos Haile

Stock photo of empty shelves

Fox Chapel Borough Council to vote on removing slur against Native Americans from trail, street, and waterway names

By Amanda Waltz

Squaw Run Road in Fox Chapel

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town

By Hannah Lynn

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 11-17, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases

By Lisa Cunningham

Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati

Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati

By Jared Wickerham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation