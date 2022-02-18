Troy Hill eatery Pear and the Pickle permanently closes

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A Fet-Fisk pop-up dinner held at Pear and the Pickle in Troy Hill in 2020



It is bittersweet for us to share that we are closing Pear and the Pickle, permanently," reads a Feb. 18 Facebook post . "The romance we once had with cooking and owning a small business has faded away. Mentally, we are much healthier and happier. And, that right there is why we have made this decision. Life is too short to continue doing something that doesn’t bring joy. To put it simply — it’s not you, it’s us." click to enlarge CP FIle Photo: Alex Gordon Pear and the Pickle owners Alexis Tragos and Bobby Stockard in 2016 have twin boys who were born a week before they opened the restaurant.



Located in a former antique shop (they took advantage of this by using some of its former stock to use as decorations), Pear and the Pickle served as a coffee shop, eatery, and a community gathering place, as well as a spot for hosting Saturday Suppers and occasional pop-up dinners, where it brought people from all over the region to Troy Hill.

“We wanted to do something for the neighborhood,” Tragos told Pittsburgh City Paper in 2016. “We wanted to bring it back to what corner markets used to be.” Customers and other local businesses have posted an outpouring of support on social media since Pear and Pickle announced its closure, including folks lamenting the end of the "best breakfast sandwiches" they've ever had and expressing gratitude for the contributions the business made to the community.



"We’ve been operating under very challenging (and completely abnormal) circumstances for nearly two years. And to be honest, we just don’t feel like our customers are getting the best version of PnP right now," reads the Nov. 19, 2021 Facebook post. " Pivoting our business model again and again, food cost fluctuations, labor strains, rising costs, safety guidelines, and on and on…we’re exhausted. Physically, emotionally, mentally."



In June 2021, the owners made the announcement that they were eliminating the "traditional tipping model" in their restaurant after reflecting on the challenges of the pandemic and " the antiquated practice of tipping and its troubling, classist and racist history." They instead moved to a service-based model, including a 20% service charge on every check to give more to their full-time employees, writing, " They’re worth it and they deserve it."



Thank you for your love, friendship and for the endless support," it reads. "The evolution of 1800 Rialto is in the works and we are hopeful that it will continue to nourish and enrich the Troy Hill community."





