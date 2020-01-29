 Troubled North Side intersection to get redesign following another pedestrian death | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Troubled North Side intersection to get redesign following another pedestrian death

By

click to enlarge Car crashing into a home on Chateau Street in Manchester in 2017 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Photo: Courtesy of Renee Rosensteel
Car crashing into a home on Chateau Street in Manchester in 2017
Since 2018, the intersection connecting the neighborhoods of Manchester to Chateau in the North Side has seen three pedestrians struck by vehicles, and two of them were killed. In 2017, a vehicle crashed into a home directly across the street from the intersection.

Nick Ross of advocacy group Walk/Ride Northside says Chateau Street in Manchester and Beaver Street in Chateau have been problem streets for decades, and the intersection that connects them is especially dangerous for all road users.

Both Chateau and Beaver streets run parallel to Highway 65, which is raised above the neighborhoods on a large ramp. Both streets each have three one-way lanes, and Ross says drivers typically speed up to 65 mph or faster.


“I have heard people have videos of people drag racing on Chateau Street in that area,” says Ross. “It was built in a time when people didn't consider the impacts of its design.”

He says the road's design encourages dangerous driving and makes it extremely dangerous for pedestrians looking to cross the street, even at bus stops. Last week, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Chateau Street near the intersection that runs underneath Highway 65.

Now, Pittsburgh officials are indicating that the intersection and at least parts of Chateau Street are getting a redesign to improve pedestrian safety.

Karina Ricks, Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) director, wrote in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper that the city will “reduce and narrow the lanes to slow traffic, shorten pedestrian crossings, and improve overall safety,” on Chateau Street.


Tim McNulty, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, says that DOMI has been in discussion with Manchester residents for some time about safety improvements for the corridor and that planned improvements are set for when construction season starts in the spring. He didn’t provide full details, but he says the redesign will be largely focused on reducing the number of lanes, improving lighting, and installing a flashing street-crossing sign.

McNulty says the plan is for DOMI to give an update on the project to the neighborhood at the upcoming Manchester Citizens Corporation meeting at 6 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 29.
click to enlarge Fatal crash on Chateau Street on Jan. 24 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Photo: Courtesy of Renee Rosensteel
Fatal crash on Chateau Street on Jan. 24
Ross is happy the intersection is getting a redesign and says it is something that advocates and community groups have wanted for a long time.

“I started to volunteer about seven years ago, and Chateau/Beaver was one of our biggest priorities, even back then,” says Ross. “There is no reason that there should be three lanes in one direction. For a mile, there is only one chance to cross the street.”

Ross says changing the design of these streets and the intersection that connects them is necessary for the North Side. He mentions that reducing a lane will greatly improve safety because Chateau currently has two through lanes traveling past the intersection, which encourages drivers to maintain high speeds even as they drive pass bus stops and pedestrian crossings between Columbus Avenue and Franklin Street. Ross says this intersection is the only place for pedestrians and cyclists to travel between Manchester and Chateau. It's also the only direct route to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail along the Ohio River.
“That is how you get to the trail to the riverfront,” says Ross. “If you can’t safely get to the trail without a car, then it is not accessible for you. Something needs to be done to slow cars and encourage them to yield better.”

Ross explains by eliminating the right-hand lane on Chateau Street, and converting it into street parking, planters, or a bike lane, there could be transformational improvements to road safety in the corridor. He says that if the city extends the curb out into the lane at the intersection, it will make it easier for pedestrians to cross the street. (The third lane on the left side of Chateau ends at the intersection and vehicles are redirected onto Beaver Street.)


Additionally, he says reducing the number of lanes means that when buses stop to drop off or pick up passengers, then drivers can’t zoom by because that lane would be eliminated. Last year, a pedestrian was struck by a car after they exited the bus and attempted to cross Chateau Street.

“It needs to be slowed down and reduced to a single lane,” says Ross. “There is no reason for two through lanes.”

Speaking of...

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

By Maggie Weaver

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

By Jordan Snowden

No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support

By Ryan Deto

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support

How America’s new trade deal could undermine Pittsburgh’s plastics future

By Ryan Deto

How America’s new trade deal could undermine Pittsburgh’s plastics future
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Calls for Pitt to divest from fossil fuel companies renewed, with alumni joining the advocacy

By Ollie Gratzinger

University of Pittsburgh alumni call for the university to divest from fossil fuel companies

National animal rights group ranks Pittsburgh Zoo as worst for elephants in US

By Ryan Deto

National animal rights group ranks Pittsburgh Zoo as worst for elephants in US (2)

A Monessen Elegy: The political struggles and controversy of managing a declining Rust Belt town

By Ryan Deto

Donner Avenue in Monessen

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support

By Ryan Deto

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support
More »

Readers also liked…

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence

By Lauren Ortego

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence

Language app Duolingo uses LGBTQ-inclusive language in its lessons

By Hannah Lynn

Screencaps from language app Duolingo

@Housesofpittsburgh Instagram account features local neighborhood gems

By Hannah Lynn

A photograph by Annie Perricole, featured on @HousesOfPittsburgh’s Instagram account
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

National animal rights group ranks Pittsburgh Zoo as worst for elephants in US (2)

National animal rights group ranks Pittsburgh Zoo as worst for elephants in US

By Ryan Deto

Bil Nye on set of SodaStream's Super Bowl commercial

Bill Nye wants residents of Mars, Pa. to get a free SodaStream

By Ollie Gratzinger

Donner Avenue in Monessen

A Monessen Elegy: The political struggles and controversy of managing a declining Rust Belt town

By Ryan Deto

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support

After reaching agreement, North Side cafe Arnold’s Tea is asking for community support

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation