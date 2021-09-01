Tropical Storm Ida causes flooding across the Pittsburgh region, flood watch in effect

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh CitiParks Flooding in Pittsburgh city parks

Route 50 in Scott Township was experiencing major flooding, which stranded some vehicles, according to photos from WPXI's Tony Ruffolo.

Water was bubbling up from a utility hole in Upper St. Clair, and a small landslide fell onto McMillan Road.

Crews in Shaler had to perform water rescues to evacuate 41 passengers from a school bus stuck in rapidly rising water.

Crews have been spending the morning performing water rescues. 260 boat rescued 41 passengers from the school bus and 10 more from homes that took on water rapidly. pic.twitter.com/ZDsfipEKAg — Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) September 1, 2021

Flooding occurred on Nine Mile Run in Frick Park in the city of Pittsburgh, and parts of Highland Park also saw serious flooding.



Please keep away from ANY flooded area. Report fallen trees to @Pgh311 for @PGHDPW to address. pic.twitter.com/LLyxcpOJZC — CitiParks - Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@Citiparks) September 1, 2021

Pine Creek in Etna rose so high due to rain and runoff that it started to push against a rail bridge that sits over the top of it, as shown in video from KDKA-TV.

THE LATEST ON THE RAIN: https://t.co/S2xmN5To0s pic.twitter.com/B94bIvrQRz — KDKA (@KDKA) September 1, 2021

The Mon Wharf is Downtown Pittsburgh is closed on Sept. 1, and TribLive reporter JoAnne Harrop captured a panoramic view of the water creeping its way up to the parking lot.

Water creeping onto the Mon Wharf… it’s closed today… #Ida pic.twitter.com/06Hik2nKUj — JoAnne Harrop (@joannescoop) September 1, 2021

Flooding in Bridgeville along McLaughlin Run pic.twitter.com/4BN1LIXC1F — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) September 1, 2021