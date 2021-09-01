 Tropical Storm Ida causes flooding across the Pittsburgh region, flood watch in effect | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Tropical Storm Ida causes flooding across the Pittsburgh region, flood watch in effect

By

click to enlarge Flooding in Pittsburgh city parks - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH CITIPARKS
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh CitiParks
Flooding in Pittsburgh city parks
After making landfall in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, the effects of the now tropical storm has reached the Pittsburgh region, and though much weaker than before, is still causing major flooding in several Pittsburgh-area communities.

Rainfall started on Aug. 31 and continued through the night, and is still drenching many locations in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Between 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 and noon on Sept. 1, about 2.25 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service office in Moon Township.

A flood advisory is currently in effect in much of Allegheny County. Westmoreland County and the Mon Valley sections of Allegheny and Washington Counties are currently experiencing flash flood warnings. According to the National Weather Service, most rain is supposed to subside Sept. 1 by the early afternoon.


Evacuations have been called in some areas, and power outages are scattered across Allegheny County. In Bridgeville, which has been hit particularly hard by flooding, the Bethany Church and the fire department are open for shelter.

Here are some of the more dire images of flooding from across the Pittsburgh region:

  • Route 50 in Scott Township was experiencing major flooding, which stranded some vehicles, according to photos from WPXI's Tony Ruffolo.

  • Water was bubbling up from a utility hole in Upper St. Clair, and a small landslide fell onto McMillan Road.

  • Crews in Shaler had to perform water rescues to evacuate 41 passengers from a school bus stuck in rapidly rising water.

  •  Flooding occurred on Nine Mile Run in Frick Park in the city of Pittsburgh, and parts of Highland Park also saw serious flooding.

  • Pine Creek in Etna rose so high due to rain and runoff that it started to push against a rail bridge that sits over the top of it, as shown in video from KDKA-TV.

  • The Mon Wharf is Downtown Pittsburgh is closed on Sept. 1, and TribLive reporter JoAnne Harrop captured a panoramic view of the water creeping its way up to the parking lot.

Bridgeville borough saw rising water along flood-prone McLaughlin Run, where excessive rain easily filled the creek. Evacuations for some homes in Bridgeville were made. Photos below are from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush.

