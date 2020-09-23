Treat yourself with these seasonal treats

click to enlarge
Photo: Matt Dayak // Stylist: Kim Fox
Sweet cream on pumpkin from Leona’s Ice Cream
Get your fall flavor fix with one of these seasonal dishes. (And no, they’re not all pumpkin flavored.)
Pumpkin Sandwich from Leona's
Sweet cream ice cream, sandwiched between two giant pumpkin cookies. It doesn’t get any better than that. Leona’s Ice Cream. 774 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. leonaspgh.com
Apple Cider from Trax Farms
Take a trip outside the city to get your hands on one of Trax Farms’ specialties: apple cider. Or, find a gallon at your local Giant Eagle. 528 Trax Road, Finleyville. traxfarms.com
Pumpkin Croissant at Mediterra Cafe
Pumpkin pie filling gets wrapped up in Mediterra Cafe's spiced dough to make this seasonal delight. It’s topped with brown butter icing, pumpkin seeds, and a dusting of pie crumbs. 430 Beaver St., Sewickley. mediterracafe.com
Spice Cakes at The Butterwood Bake Consortium
Though these slices are good in any season, Butterwood’s carrot and ginger spice cakes taste especially good in fall. 5222 Butler St., Lawrenveille. thebutterwoodbakeconsortium.com
Hard Day Coffee at Lawrenceville Distilling Co.
Vodka and rum spike this hard coffee, matched with vanilla and cold brew from Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange. Stop by the distillery for a nitro version on tap or their pumpkin spice – made with real pumpkin – coffee cocktail. 5410 Harrison St., Lawrenceville. lawrencevilledistilling.com
Pumpkin Bowls at DiAnoia’s Eatery
Who needs a bowl when you have an entire pumpkin? Indulge in DiAnoia's fluffy gnocchi, straight from a gourd. 2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com