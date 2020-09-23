Treat yourself with these seasonal treats

click to enlarge Photo: Matt Dayak // Stylist: Kim Fox Sweet cream on pumpkin from Leona’s Ice Cream

Pumpkin Sandwich from Leona's



Apple Cider from Trax Farms



Pumpkin Croissant at Mediterra Cafe



Spice Cakes at The Butterwood Bake Consortium



Hard Day Coffee at Lawrenceville Distilling Co.



Pumpkin Bowls at DiAnoia’s Eatery



Get your fall flavor fix with one of these seasonal dishes. (And no, they’re not all pumpkin flavored.)Sweet cream ice cream, sandwiched between two giant pumpkin cookies. It doesn’t get any better than that.Take a trip outside the city to get your hands on one of Trax Farms’ specialties: apple cider. Or, find a gallon at your local Giant Eagle.Pumpkin pie filling gets wrapped up in Mediterra Cafe's spiced dough to make this seasonal delight. It’s topped with brown butter icing, pumpkin seeds, and a dusting of pie crumbs.Though these slices are good in any season, Butterwood’s carrot and ginger spice cakes taste especially good in fall.Vodka and rum spike this hard coffee, matched with vanilla and cold brew from Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange. Stop by the distillery for a nitro version on tap or their pumpkin spice – made with real pumpkin – coffee cocktail.Who needs a bowl when you have an entire pumpkin? Indulge in DiAnoia's fluffy gnocchi, straight from a gourd.