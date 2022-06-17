Treat Dad to good eats and drinks at these Pittsburgh restaurants

Father's Day (Sun., June 19) is just around the corner, and if the person you call "Dad" loves a good meal or drink, Pittsburgh City Paper has a few local places you should consider.
Union Forge Vodka
Various locations. unionforgevodka.com
Union Forge Vodka presents the Father's Day Bar Crawl, an event starting at Blend Bar Downtown, then progressing to The Warren Bar and Burrow, and ending at Sly Fox. For more information about cocktail specials and prizes, visit the social media accounts of each participating bar.
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Works is hosting a Father's Day Brunch with rock n' roll-themed dishes, including the Jon Bun Jovi, a warm cinnamon roll with vanilla icing, Johnny Hash, a pulled pork shoulder served with potatoes and sunny-side-up eggs, and The Boss, an eight-ounce top sirloin steak with eggs and cheesy potato casserole.
Primanti Bros.
Multiple locations. primantibros.com
Primanti's is celebrating dads by offering one free classic sandwich with a $7.99 purchase. This offer is available for dine-in, take-out, and mobile orders. Use the coupon code DAD at checkout.
Grand Concourse
100 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. grandconcourserestaurant.com
Grand Concourse is hosting a Father's Day buffet this Sunday. The menu includes prime rib, made-to-order omelets, salmon Rockefeller, biscuits and gravy, and more. They have both morning and evening offerings so you have two chances to treat dad to a great meal.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Square Cafe will have special drink offers this weekend, including a “Dad”mosa
(hefeweizen, Prosecco, and orange juice), a Peach Cobbler Latte (espresso brewed with peach vanilla syrup, cinnamon, and dolce sauce and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon), Steak n' Eggs (a New York Strip steak with fingerling potatoes and two eggs, any style), and Tiramisu Pancakes (chocolate espresso pancakes topped with powdered sugar and tiramisu cream.) Specials will be available through June 23.
Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
This Sunday, when you visit Grist House, get $1 off pints of Brew Day Crew, a Kolsch-style ale, to celebrate Father's Day.