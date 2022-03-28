Traveling Glass Recycling Bin program returns to county parks

“We know that glass bottles and jars are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without losing any quality, making the effort to put these items back into the recycling ecosystem even more important,” says Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Thank you to PRC and our county Parks Department for making this a priority for our communities.”
The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in Western Pennsylvania. Last year at county park events, residents recycled 10.2 tons (20,490 lbs) of glass, which reduces CO2 emissions by 0.29 tons.
Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars, and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
Single-stream recycling, where all kinds of recyclable materials including paper, cardboard, and glass are collected together, is easy for the consumer, PRC says, but harder and more expensive for recovery facilities to process.
The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin schedule is as follows:
- Sat., April 2-Thu., April 7 — Harrison Hills Park Chipmunk Drive Lot (near Park Office), 520 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights
- Sat., May 14-Thu., May 19 — Settlers Cabin Wave Pool Parking Lot, 635 Ridge Road, Robinson
- Sat., June 18-Thu., June 23 — Boyce Park Ski Lodge Parking Lot, Plum
- Sat., July 16-Thu., July 21 — Round Hill Park Main Parking Lot near Duck Pond, 651 Round Hill Road, Elizabeth
- Sat., Aug. 13-Thu., Aug. 18 — South Park VIP Lot, Corrigan Drive and 100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park
- Sat., Aug. 27-Thu., Sept. 1 — Deer Lakes Park 2nd Veterans Shelter Lot, Mahaffey Road near Round-a-bout, Tarentum
- Sat., Sept. 17-Thu., Sept. 22 — Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater Overflow Lot, Middle Road, Baldwin
- Sat., Oct. 22-Thu., Oct. 27 — North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot, S. Ridge Drive, Allison Park
- Sat., Nov. 12-Thu., Nov. 17 — White Oak Park Chestnut Shelter and Playground Lot, McClintock Road, McKeesport
For more information, including a schedule of upcoming events and information about partnership opportunities, visit prc.org/glassrecycling or call 412-488-7490.