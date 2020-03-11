 Travel the world drink by drink at Bar Botanica | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Travel the world drink by drink at Bar Botanica

By

click to enlarge Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico

Spend one night at Bar Botanica and you can travel the world (figuratively speaking). 

Kelsie Sinagra, co-owner of the Lawrenceville bar, is one of the many Pittsburgh bartenders and bar owners who have turned to global spirits in recent years. The bar’s shelves feature everything from Italian amaro and Irish gins, to Haitian rums and a Nordic aquavit.  


International spirits have been a growing beverage trend for decades. This boom has turned formerly unknown drinks — pisco, super punch, grappa — into household names. But despite the increase in popularity of internationally made spirits, Sinagra has still managed to find a few unique bottles for her shelves. 

One of Sinagra’s favorites is Paranubes, an “undisturbed” Mexican rum she jokingly calls one of the bar’s favorite “toys.” Paranubes dates back to the 17th century, when Spaniards brought sugar cane to Mexico, and with it, rum. The spirit is produced from wild yeast by small, rural farms and distilleries in Oaxaca, which many consider to be Mezcal country 

The rum is distilled in Oaxaca’s cloud forests; this mountainous region’s wild yeast lends to a briney, blue-cheese, funky taste, what Sinagra describes as “really pungent.” The savory flavor rings clear in the bar’s coming-soon salsa verde cocktail, a pairing of Paranubes, Ancho Reyes poblano liquor, house-made salsa, and chili oil. 

Bar Botanico is one of the only city bars to carry Atamán, a sweet Spanish vermouth. It’s a product of Bodegas Barbadillo, the first distillery to bottle and name Spanish sherry wine (manzanilla). Its family-owned distillery has passed through six generations; Atamán is inspired by these old-style wines that have lasted centuries. The vermouth is crafted from a sherry base and peppered with chamomile, wormwood, rosemary, and orange peel, finishing with an enjoyable bitterness. 

click to enlarge Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico


There’s also Nomad Outland Whisky, dubbing it “hyper-international.” The scotch is first distilled in Scotland, then travels to Spain to age in sherry casks. The end result is full of dark fruit and spice. 

Bar Botanico is far from the only bar in Pittsburgh to explore international spirits, though they do have some more out-of-the-box options (all of which can be tasted at their Lawrenceville location). 

In Highland Park, Casa Brasil will soon be taking on authentic Brazilian rums and cocktails.  Amaro and grappa are becoming as expected as spaghetti at many Italian restaurants; pages of hot sake and soju fill menus at restaurants like Soju and Umami. Even Wigle Whiskey has tried global spirits with the aquavit-style, rye-based pickle whiskey. 

Expand your horizons a bit and give these a shot.

Bar Botanico. 4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville. barbotanico.com

Tags

Latest in Drink

The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds'

By Maggie Weaver

Dirty PBR

Fantastic coffee cocktails that thankfully don't include whipped cream vodka

By Maggie Weaver

Pumkin vs. New York at Mixtape

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By Jordan Snowden

HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Dirty PBR

The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds'

By Maggie Weaver

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By Jordan Snowden

Hop growing meeting

Grant provides funds to 'increase the awareness, knowledge, and experience of Black people in craft beer'

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation