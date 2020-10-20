 Transit advocates question if Mon-Oakland Connector is worth its price tag | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Transit advocates question if Mon-Oakland Connector is worth its price tag

By

click to enlarge The Junction Hollow Trail, which would be provided infrastructure improvements under the proposed Mon-Oakland Connector - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
The Junction Hollow Trail, which would be provided infrastructure improvements under the proposed Mon-Oakland Connector
Without direct federal aid from a stimulus bill, Pittsburgh’s budget is in big trouble. Mayor Bill Peduto has warned against the shortfall the city would have without money from the federal government ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, and those worries haven’t lessened.

Public transit advocates are worried too. Pittsburghers for Public Transit has been calling for transit funding to help the Port Authority of Allegheny County and other public-transit agencies stay afloat during the pandemic.

And these apparent shortfalls have PPT even more concerned about financial decisions Pittsburgh city officials are committing to involving the proposed Mon-Oakland Connector. The project proposes infrastructure improvements between Oakland and Hazelwood in order to improve mobility between the two neighborhoods, whether traveling by foot, bike, scooter, shuttle, or even autonomous shuttle.


It has come under intense scrutiny from neighbors and transit advocates. Still, the city has defended the project as a boost to non-car mobility between booming Oakland and Hazelwood, which is gaining development thanks to Hazelwood Green.

But PPT believes the $23 million the city is planning to dedicate to the project is too high. Especially given that the proposed shuttles are only projected to 1,266 daily riders. That is significantly lower than the Port Authority’s 93 bus (2,010 daily riders), which already services a route between Oakland and Hazelwood, but only on weekdays. For comparison, the city is spending about $20 million to help fund the Bus Rapid Transit line between Downtown and Oakland, which will carry a minimum of 43,000 daily weekday riders.

Advocates would rather see city money go to help the Port Authority provide weekend service to the 93, as well as extend the 75 to loop through Hazelwood. The group believes these changes will cost less and serve many more riders than the proposed Mon-Oakland Connector, which they deride as inefficient micro transit.

Public transit expert and consultant Jarrett Walker has criticized micro transit efforts, and explains they are typically used, but not well, as a tool to provide coverage to sprawling suburban areas that may be cost prohibitive to traditional public transit. This is not the Mon-Oakland corridor, however. This corridor is already served by public transit, and neighborhoods are close enough together for biking or even a long walk.


Arguments could be made that the Mon-Oakland proposal is an improved customer experience compared to a long, winding bus route that is the 93. But as Walker points out, that micro transit focused too much on improved customer experience can lead to “upward distribution of the benefits of public spending, and hence increased economic inequality.”

Pittsburgh Department of Mobility Director Karina Ricks acknowledges the city’s likely budget constraints this year, but defends the spending since it is a capital project that won’t be affected by any operating budget shortfalls. She says the capital funds the city is spending will not be allocated to any operating funds for shuttles and instead is meant to provide infrastructure upgrades that can be used by pedestrians, cyclists, and others, including protected bike lanes and improved lighting. This is in addition to improvements that can also be used by shuttles.

“Capital budgets fund long term investments – typically physical infrastructure,” says Ricks. “The Mon-Oakland mobility trail will be an enduring investment in sustainable mobility that extends trail mileage to Hazelwood and expands trail capacity for existing and emerging small mobility options.”

PPT and its members will be speaking at the virtual public meeting for the Mon-Oakland Connector, which is scheduled for Wed., Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Participants can register at mtvpi.com.

Trending

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”
Wolf, Levine on recent COVID spike: "The fall resurgence is here"
Netflix drops trailer for film adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space
Film Kitchen returns with virtual Halloween short film program
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space

By Amanda Waltz

A person walks a trail through the former Churchill Valley Country Club

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

By Ryan Deto

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice

By Ryan Deto

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”

By Ryan Deto

Billboard on Route 21 in Fayette County

Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space

By Amanda Waltz

A person walks a trail through the former Churchill Valley Country Club

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice

By Ryan Deto

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice

Owner of Curated Flame in Millvale wants to create a more welcoming smoke shop

By Hannah Lynn

Owner of Curated Flame in Millvale wants to create a more welcoming smoke shop
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 14-20, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Billboard on Route 21 in Fayette County

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”

By Ryan Deto

A person walks a trail through the former Churchill Valley Country Club

Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space

By Amanda Waltz

Gov. Tom Wolf with Dr. Rachel Levine

Wolf, Levine on recent COVID spike: "The fall resurgence is here"

By John Micek

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation